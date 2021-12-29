Looking for a New Year’s Eve event without missing the big game?

Southern Brewing Company in Monroe is offering a chance for New Year’s Eve revelers to celebrate the end to 2021 and the beginning of 2022 without missing the big games.

“We will be showing the College Football Playoffs on all screens and over the sound system,” Southern Brewing shared on social media. The Georgia game is at 7:30 p.m. The No. 3 Bulldogs take on the No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines. Both go into the Orange Bowl match up 12 – 1 for the season.

Besides the beers and the games, Southern Brewing is promising a buffet, on the house, at the Georgia halftime.

“Thai Won On will be providing authentic Thai food for the perfect halftime snack (while supplies last). Thai Won On is coming soon to downtown Monroe with a store front! This is a free event and all ages are welcome,” Southern Brewing Company wrote. At this time, Thai Won On Monroe is just a Facebook page with very little other information. However, if you want to stay abreast of its progress, click or tap on the Facebook page and show them a big Monroe welcome!