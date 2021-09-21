Looking for Christmas Tree designers for 2021 Festival of Trees in Loganville

The Walton County School District PTSO/PTO is looking for creative individuals, organizations and businesses to help create the Holiday Spirit by designing and decorating a tree and/or a wreath for its First Annual Festival of Trees.

This is a great advertising opportunity!The Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Loganville Middle School.You may include your tree and/or wreath in the Silent Auction and if your tree and/or wreath sells then you may also choose to donate the sale back to the Festival of Trees …or you can keep the sale.

There is a $35.00 registration fee for businesses which helps offset Administration costs and is a great advertising opportunity. The registration fee is waived for nonprofit organizations.

Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. For more information and to register as a Designer you can visit the website at www.wcsdfestivaloftrees.com or you may email wcsdfestivaloftrees@gmail.com.