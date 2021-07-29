Lost microchipped cat in Lawrenceville, Ga

My cat named melo went missing on May 4th, 2021. I haven’t stop looking for her and I am constantly checking shelters, facebook pages, websites, leaving flyers around my neighborhood. I’ve tried everything and I still can’t seem to have a clue where she could have gone or if somebody took her in. I am giving a reward of $1000 if found and it’s safe and alive. Please help me find my baby I miss her so much

Melo

She’s Microchipped

2 years old

Female

Spayed

Lost on 5355 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Date Lost: May 4th, 2021 at 2:00 am

Indoor/Outdoor Cat access