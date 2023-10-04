LPD Reports: 18-year-old woman accidentally runs into Firehouse Subs, flees the scene

The Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 30, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Sept. 15

A 44-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving without a valid license after the vehicle he was driving hit on the officer’s LPR as having no valid registration. When he was stopped, he told the officer it was not his vehicle. However, he did not have a driver’s license. He had one previously, but it expired in 2000 and was never renewed. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The vehicle was released to a licensed driver.

Sept. 16

A 39-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with improper lane change, driving without a valid license, invalid registration and license, no insurance, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police and removing/affixing tag with intent after he fled from police at speeds over 130 mph on a Suzuki motorcycle. When he eventually stopped it was found that the license and tag belonged to another bike and he reportedly purchased it from a friend in order to ride his bike. The bike was impounded and he was transported to Walton County Jail.

A 37-year-old Loganville man was picked up from Gwinnett County Police on a warrant from LPD after they were notified by GCPD that they had contact with him.

Sept. 18

A 23-year-old Loganville woman was charged with driving while license suspended and driving with a suspended tag after the vehicle hit on the LPR as having a suspended license.

Sept. 20

A 76-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he threatened a neighbor with a pair of scissors. The dispute had been over him parking too close to a neighbor, who complained about it. The man reportedly grabbed the scissors from his car, held the neighbor on the shoulder, held up the knife and repeated “cut, cut.” Two witnesses confirmed the alleged assault and the scissors were recovered from the vehicle.

Sept. 21

A 37-year-old Loganville man was transported to the Walton County jail after he was sentenced by the Loganville court to serve four days in jail.

Sept. 25

An 18-year-old Loganville woman was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after she accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake when approaching Firehouse Subs and ran into the building. She panicked, put the vehicle into reverse and fled the scene. Her number plate was obtained but she called the Police Department the next day and turned herself in. She was booked and released on a copy of the citation.

Sept. 28

A 60-year-old Loganville man was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail on a warrant out of Walton County after he attended Loganville City Court.

