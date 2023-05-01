LPD Reports: Atlanta man charged on multiple fraud charges out of Home Depot; Loganville man charged with attempted prescription forgery

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 1 – 15, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

March 1, 2023

A 23-year-old Atlanta man is charged with financial transaction card fraud, identity fraud and theft by receiving stolen property $500 after he was stopped due to an alert on the vehicle in reference to a fraudulent credit card transaction that occurred at the Home Depot. A search of the vehicle netted 17 Home Depot gift cards totaling $1,761.20 that were purchased on a credit card. He also had a Glock 22, no license and a bag of marijuana as well as credit cards and checks belonging to another named persons. The credit cards, which a matching license, had been stolen in an entering auto case in Walton County earlier in the day and there were four cell phones located. A second bag of marijuana was also located and $3,490 was in the pocket of the subject. All were turned into evidence, the Mercedes the subject was driving was impounded and towed and he was arrested and transported to Loganville PD for booking. Warrants were to be taken in both Walton and Gwinnett counties.

March 5

A 31-year-old Atlanta woman was picked up on a probation violation warrant from the Dekalb County jail, booked at LPD and transported to the Walton County Jail.

March 6

A 39-year-old Monroe woman was picked up on a Gwinnett County warrant after she was sopped for a non-operating brake light. Gwinnett County confirmed the warrant and she was booked at LPD before being transported to Walton County jail.

March 10

A 19-year-old Loganvile man was charged with forgery in the first degree, forgery in the first degree and obtaining or attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud after a prescription for Phenergan was called in and the pharmacist was able to confirm that it was fraudulent. Police were notified and responded when the person attempted to collect the drugs. He was subsequently arrested, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County jail.

A 40-year-old New York man was arrested for disorderly conduct after police were called to the Quality inn regarding the suspect who was walking around obviously intoxicated. The Inn offered him another room, which he accepted, but then would not go to the room. He was subsequently arrested on disorderly conduct charges and transported to Walton County jail.

March 11

A 24-year-old Loganville woman was picked up from the Gwinnett County Jail on a probation violation warrant out of the City of Loganville. She was booked at LPD before being transported to the Walton County Jail.

March 12

A 41-year-old Loganville woman was charged with driving without a valid license, following too closely and on safety belt violations (children) after she ran into the back of another vehicle at a traffic signal on GA 10. The front vehicle was stopped. She had an 8-month-old in in the back seat unsecured in a carrier. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

March 13

A 43-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant and charged with failing to obey a traffic control device after he was seen disobeying a no left turn signal. When his information came up with an outstanding warrant, he was arrested and transported to Walton County jail. The passenger, who was the owner of the vehicle, drove it away.

March 15

A 23-year-old Lawrenceville man was picked up from Hall County jail on a warrant out of LPD for failure to appear and transported to Walton County jail.