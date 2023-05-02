LPD Reports: Burglary suspect asks arresting officers to take him to the location to apologize

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 16 – 30, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

March 16, 2023

A 31-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant at Loganville City Court and transported to Walton County jail.

A 45-year-old Loganville woman was sentenced from the Loganville City Court on a probation warrant and transported to the Walton County jail. When she was seated in the vehicle she complained the handcuffs were too tight and the officer loosened them. When she arrived at the jail the detention office said she saw bruising on her hands and she again complained they were too tight. The detention officer took photos of her hands and the police officer who transported her noted her complaints at the beginning of the trip and had the body cam of loosening the cuffs.

A 40-year-old Loganville man was arrested and transported to Gwinnett County Jail after he was detained at Hobby Lobby in Loganville for violating a criminal trespass order. He had reportedly violated it several times but had left by the time police arrived.

March 17

A 23-year-old Loganville woman was picked up from the jail in Atlanta on a warrant out of LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

A 20-year-old Powder Springs woman was charged shoplifting less than $500 after see was seen on surveillance skip scanning $249.71 worth of goods from Walmart. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

A 23-year-old Dallas, GA man was charged with possession of marijuana less than an oz following a call on a suspicious vehicle parked with a male and a female. When police responded, there was a strong smell of marijuana and some was located in the vehicle. The male said it was his and he was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

March 19

A 24-year-old Oxford man was charged with driving without a valid license and following too closely after he bumped the vehicle in front of him when it was stopped to turn onto Cown Road. He did not have a license. He was given the citations and the vehicle was towed.

March 23

A 23-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a probation warrant from the Gwinnett County Jail and released after he paid the fine required to have the warrant dismissed.

March 24

A 22-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested and charged with burglary, forced entry – non-residence after police were called to the Dollar General at 3490 Atlanta Highway. An employee said the alarm had alerted him to motion inside the store but he had cleared it with the alarm company thinking it was a ballon since that had happened previously. However, when it happened a second time, he had responded and found the glass in the front door broken. A review of the surveillance revealed a suspect break the glass during the night, steal first a packet of chips at 3 a.m. and running out then returning at 5.30 to grab an energy drink and a bag of donuts. His description was circulated and WCSO picked him up later and notified LPD they had someone matching the description. When he was picked up by LPD, he asked to be taken to the Dollar Store to apologize for breaking the glass.

A 23-year-old man from Rock Hill, SC, was picked up on a probation violation in the lobby at LPD, booked and the transported to Walton County jail.

March 27

A 38-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she was seen on video purchasing items and leaving the Hobby Lobby store and then returning and picking a wooden bench and leaving with it without paying. The video surveillance was put into evidence and the woman was later identified as an employee of a location close by. She was contacted and came down to LPD for an interview. She initially told police that she had paid for it previously and had just returned to pick it up. However, when she could not produce a receipt for it, she confessed to having taken it without paying. It was still at her home, with the label still attached, and she had her husband return it to the police station. She was booked, charged and released on a copy of the citation.

A 60-year-old Loganville man was charged with shoplifting, less than $500, after he was seen taking $8.49 worth of small bottle Sutter Home wines from Race Trac. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation

March 30

A 36-year-old Eastman man was picked up from Gwinnett County jail on a warrant out of LPD for loitering or prowling and transported to Walton County Jail.