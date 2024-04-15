LPD Reports: Disruptive subject arrested after altercation with police; man arrested after fleeing from police and crashing

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 16 – 29. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Feb. 14

A Loganville woman was charged with failure to stop at a stop/yield sign and driving while license suspended/revoked after she failed to stop at the intersection of CS Floyd Road and Pecan Street. When it was found that her license had been suspended for a super speeder charge, she was booked at LPD, her license was surrendered and she was allowed to contact her place of employment to pick her up. She was released on a copy of the citations.

Feb. 15

A Loganville man was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, public drunkenness, possession of schedule II, possession of marijuana less than 1oz, possession and use of of drug related objects and criminal trespass – business after staff from Applebee’s in Loganville called police on a person being loud and obnoxious and threatening that he “had one in the chamber.” The staff at Applebee’s just wanted him to pay his tab and leave. The friends there with him, paid his tab, but he refused to leave, eventually leading to a fight with the two officers who called for back up. During the altercation, he allegedly tried to gain access to the guns of both officers at some point. Deputies from Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrived with leg shackles and eventually the officers were able to get him contained and transported to Walton County jail, where he again got into a confrontation with jail staff. Due to his combative attitude. He was unable to be fingerprinted at that time and was taken straight to jail. LPD was later told that when the staff at the jail were able to search him, he had what appeared to be cocaine and marijuana on him. The items were released to LPD for evidence.

Feb. 17

A Monroe man was charged with speeding, fleeing attempting to elude police, reckless driving, no insurance and DUI – alcohol less safe after he crashed while attempting to elude police. He passed a police officer in the opposite direction on Ga. 10 traveling at 88 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. The officer turned around to stop the and the driver sped up to 90 mph even after turning on to Hoke Okelly which is posted at 35 mph. The officer lost sight of the vehicle but came up on it after it had lost control on Brightfield Lane, running off the road and hitting a pole. He was able to exit the vehicle on the officers command. He was unsteady on his feet but told the officers that he had not struck his head in the crash and did not appear to be suffering from any concussion from the crash. He was taken to the hospital to attend to some lacerations on his elbow and arms from the crash and to have blood drawn for the DUI charges and then transported to Gwinnett County Detention Center.

Feb. 20

A Monroe woman was picked up on a warrant out of Baldwin following a traffic stop. The vehicle was towed and a gun she had in the vehicle was taken in for safekeeping.

Feb. 21

A Monroe man was picked up on a warrant when police responded to the report of a suspicious male in front of Publix. He was confirmed for a warrant out of Publix and they wanted him to be held. He was arrested and transported to Journey Church in Oxford to be turned over to a Covington officer.

Feb. 22

A Loganville man was picked up on a warrant pick up after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident. When his driver’s license came back with an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County for shoplifting, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.

Feb. 23

A Loganville woman was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance and expired registration after her vehicle tag was hit on by the officer’s tag reader as having an expired registration and that the owner of the vehicle had a suspended license. When she was identified as the owner of the vehicle, she was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The vehicle was inventoried and impounded.

Feb. 27

A Loganville man was charged with speeding and driving with a valid license/no license after he was stopped for speeding on Georgia Highway 10. When he did not have a valid driver’s license, he was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The vehicle was towed.

Feb. 28

A Duluth man was charged with driving without a valid license and unlawful use of a wireless device after he was stopped for talking on his cell phone while driving. When it was released he did not have a valid license, he was booked at LPD. The vehicle was released to a valid licensed driver who came to pick him up from LPD after he was cited.

Feb. 29

A Loganville man was picked up on a warrant after he appeared to be loitering near Colonial Buick in Loganville. He had a warrant out of Winder for domestic violence, and after confirming it with Winder authorities, he was picked up and turned over to a Winder officer at the Dollar General on Tanner’s Bridge Road.

