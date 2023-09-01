LPD Reports: Fleeing dirt-bike rider didn’t see lights or hear siren behind him; man regularly helps himself to beer from gas station

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 1 – 15, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Aug. 3

A 40-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with shoplifting less than $500 after he had gone into a gas station in the early morning hours when beer sales were not allowed, taken a beer out of the refrigerator, concealed it and his shirt and then drank it. This was reportedly an ongoing occurrence. He was arrested, booked and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Aug. 5

A 41-year-old Loganville woman was picked up on a warrant out of Gwinnett County after police were called to a dispute between her and a male subject at a hotel in Loganville. The male claimed she held a knife to his throat and she claimed he hit her in the mouth. No visible signs of the dispute could be seen on either of the subjects. However, two warrants were found to be in her name, one in Florida for an in-state pickup only and another in Gwinnett County on an assault charge. She was picked up on the Gwinnett County warrant and transported to Gwinnett County Jail.

Aug. 6

A 46-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence, simple battery after police were called to the residence by a 15-year-old who reported that her parents were fighting. The woman explained that her long-time boyfriend was cheating on her and admitted hitting him, but there did not appear to be visible marks on him. He said he did strike back in defense. She was subsequently arrested and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.

Aug. 7

A 24-year-old Conyers man was charged with speeding (80 mph in a 45 mph speed zone) and no registration, no insurance and a suspended driver’s license after he was stopped for speeding. He told officers he was late for work. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation and when his mother did not pick up the vehicle as he had arranged, the vehicle was towed by Taylor’s.

Aug. 8

A 61-year-old Marietta man was charged with driving without a valid license after the vehicle was stopped in Loganville after a hit on the ALPR. The driver called his son who confirmed his father did not have a license. The vehicle was impounded and he was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

An 18-year-old Grayson man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz, after the vehicle he was a passenger in ran a red light. When the officer approached the vehicle, which had both front windows down, a strong smell of marijuana was noticed and the passenger was mumbling something. Marijuana was located and the passenger acknowledged that the marijuana was his. He was subsequently booked and released on a copy of the citation.

Aug. 10

A Monroe woman was arrested on a warrant and criminal trespassed from Hobby Lobby after she was caught trying to shoplift from the store. The store didn’t want to press charges but did want her criminally trespassed. However, since she was found to have a warrant out of Barrow County, she was transported to the county line and handed over to authorities in Barrow County.

Aug. 13

A 19-year-old Loganville man was charged with failure to maintain lane, fleeing attempting to elude, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, failure to stop at a stop/yield sign, unlawful use of a license, no license on person after he was seen by an officer driving erratically on a dirt bike on Lee Byrd Road. The officer activated his lights and pursued the vehicle, which he subsequently saw turn onto Bay Creek Road without stopping at the sign. A couple of miles down the road he pulled over and approached the officer, telling him that he did not see him following with his lights and siren activated before then. He told the officer he had just purchased the dirt bike, which did not come back as stolen, and was testing it out. He was booked at LPD, the bike was impounded, and he was released on a copy of the citation.

Aug. 14

A 52-year-old Monroe man was charged with driving without a license, and no registration, tag and insurance on the vehicle after he was stopped by an officer for driving a vehicle that was significantly damaged. He admitted that it was still registered in the name of the person he had purchased it from and had not yet registered or insured it. His license came back as having been suspended to failure to comply with child support obligations. He was subsequently cited and released on a copy of the citation