LPD Reports: Man faces slew of charges after claiming he thought vehicle he took from dealership was a loaner since his was not ready

The City of Loganville reported the following incidents for the period July 1 – 15, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
July 2
- A 30-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with a slew of narcotics charges after he was reported to be unconscious in his vehicle in the Waffle House parking lot. When police arrived and knocked on the window of his vehicle, he woke up. A strong smell of marijuana reportedly revealed several packages of prepackaged of what appeared to be marijuana as well as pre-rolled infused joints and equipment to weigh and distributed marijuana and marijuana related substances. He was subsequently arrested and charged with several charges relating to possession with intent to distributed marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of cocaine, and possession with intent to distributed schedule 1. The vehicle was impounded, he was transported to Walton County Jail and warrants were to be obtained.
July 6
- A 31-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving on a suspended license after his vehicle was seen with an expired registration tag. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver’s license came back as suspended. He was subsequently arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.
July 7
- An 18-year-old Winder woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she was seen on video loading items into a bag and leaving the Loganville Walmart without paying. The tag on her vehicle was recorded and traced to her place of resident. Deputies assisted in locating her at her residence. She was booked, charged and released on a copy of the citation. The stolen items that could be identified totaled $48.94.
- A 40-year-old Loganville woman was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, no registration and license, no insurance and driving without a valid license after she was stopped riding a dirt bike. She confessed to having a gun in her pocket and a look through her phone text messages gave the name of the person who had sold her the gun, which had come back as stolen. The gun was taken into custody, the dirt bike was retrieved by a family member and the subject was transported to Walton County Jail.
- A 45-year-old Demorist man was charged with making terroristic threats and with weapons charges in what appeared to be a road rage incident. The female complainant reported that the subject had approached her with his hand on a gun on his hip and yelled profanities and racial slurs at her over a parking space. When police arrived, witnesses said that both parties were yelling at each other but did confirm the incident. The subject also had a warrant out of Habersham County. He was arrested and taken to Walton County Jail.
July 9
- A 33-year-old Grayson man was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling, reckless driving, felony fleeing and felony obstruction after he fled from a traffic stop on Georgia Highway, leading officers on a vehicle chase into Gwinnett County. He was eventually taken into custody in Gwinnett County. The Loganville officer was injured during a scuffle when the subject resisted arrest. The officer was transported to Gwinnett Northside Hospital. The subject’s vehicle was impounded and he was transported to Gwinnett County Jail.
July 14
- A 36-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting, less than $500, after she was seen on surveillance with a companion removing items and placing them in her purse. The items totaled $86.17. The companion was deemed to not be involved in the shoplifting and was allowed to leave. The woman was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.
July 15
- A 23-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and driving on a suspended license after the victim reported that he had gone to pick up his car from Maxie Price and learned it had been taken by someone else. He had left his phone on the front seat and was able to track it to his vehicle. When police stopped the vehicle, the driver said he had gone to pick up his vehicle so when this one was given to him, he just assumed it was a loaner and his car was not yet ready. He also had a bag containing marijuana in the vehicle with him, his license came back as suspended and he had several outstanding warrants. A Glock that came back as stolen was also found in the bag. The owner of the vehicle identified the vehicle as his and reported that all the decals had been removed from his vehicle. The subject was subsequently arrested and transported to the Walton County Detention Center.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.