LPD Reports: Man tells police he was just taking TV out to the Walmart parking lot to show someone before buying it

The City of Loganville reported the following incidents for the period July 16 – 31, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

July 17

A 29-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant out of Barrow County when he went to LPD to pick up paperwork to have his license reinstated. He was transported to Barrow County authorities at the Barrow County line.

A 38-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after being seen on video surveillance placing items in a re-useable bag at Kroger and passing through all points of sale without paying and leaving in a vehicle. The tag was identified and she was located by Walton County Sheriff’s Office at her residence still wearing the same clothes she had on in the video. It was unable to determine how much all the items taken had cost but a few of the items totaled $48.94. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

July 19

A 27-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with no brake lights or working turn signals, driving without a valid insurance and driving under the influence — less safe after he was stopped driving through downtown Loganville on a motorcycle without brake lights and no insurance. A DUI test also came back with a reading of .098 BAC. He was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

July 20

A 41-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she was stopped for trying to leave with $117.31 worth of goods without paying. When confronted she told authorities that she had breast cancer and was going through chemo and her family was low on money. She was subsequently charged and released on a copy of the citation. She was told if there was a court date conflict with her treatment she could contact authorities for a rescheduling.

July 23

A 40-year-old Loganville male was arrested and charged with speeding (65 in a 45-mph zone) and picked up on a warrant after he was seen speeding and then picked up on radar at 65-mph. A check of his license after he was stopped showed two felony warrants for damage to property out of Gwinnett County, he was arrested, booked and transported to Gwinnett County jail. His vehicle was picked up by a friend.

July 24

A 24-year-old New York man was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after he was stopped attempting to leave the store with a TV that he had not paid for. He told authorities that he was just taking it outside for his cousin to take a look at before buying it. He was told the story didn’t make any sense and he was subsequently charged, booked and released on a copy of the citation. The TV was returned to Walmart.

July 25

A 54-year-old Lawrenceville woman was picked up on a warrant for failure to appear warrant on a shoplifting charge out of Gwinnett County when she was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Snellville PD for making an improper left hand turn. She was booked at LPD and then transported to Gwinnett County jail. She was also charged with allowing an unlicensed driver to drive her vehicle.