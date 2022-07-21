LPD Reports: Man with 6 aggravated assault warrants arrested at gunpoint after traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 11 – 26, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

June 11

A 39-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with DUI – Alcohol less safe and failure to maintain lane after he was seen driving south in the northbound lane of Old Loganville Road near Harrison Road at 4 a.m. When he was stopped he told officers he was trying to get through the roundabout and was confused about the direction. There was no roundabout. He initially began the field sobriety test but then stopped and refused to undergo any more testing. He was taken directly to jail due to the fact that he became belligerent when he was placed in the police vehicle.

June 12

A 22-year-old Clarkston woman was charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, following too closely and improper lane change/usage after she was observed driving too closely and changing lanes. She was stopped by the officer and a smell of marijuana was noticed and the subject admitted to marijuana in the console of the vehicle. A search turned up two small bags of suspected marijuana. The vehicle was turned over to her boyfriend and she was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

A 41-year-old Monroe man was arrested and charged with DIU – alcohol less safe, no insurance and failure to maintain after a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 81. Police responded to the scene as the driver was attempting to get into a vehicle. He admitted to having had a few beers at Atmosphere but said the bike hit sand in the roadway, putting him down. He refused to take any field sobriety tests or any other breath or blood tests. He was arrested, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail. The crashed motorcycle was impounded by Eastside Towing. There were no injuries.

A 23-year-old Loganville man was picked up from Gwinnett County Jail on a warrant Pickup for failure to appear. He was transported to the Walton County Jail.

June 13

A 32-year-old Auburn man was charged with violation of a conditional permit after the vehicle he was driving was seen parking in front of a closed business in the early morning hours. When police approached him he told them it was his mother’s business. The name on his driving permit matched the name on the business. However, since he had been seen driving there in violation of his conditional permit. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, which was destroyed. He was arrested on the permit violation, booked at LPD and cited and then returned to his vehicle.

A 59-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant and transported to Gwinnett County Jail.

June 16

A 38-year-old Lithonia man was charged with failure to maintain lane, speeding and DUI – alcohol less safe after he was stopped for speeding and failing to maintain lane on Harrison Road (52 mph in 35 mph speed zone). He threw out a beer bottle top and then attempted to retrieve it when he was told that was littering. He told the officer he needed to urinate and then proceeded to do so. He failed the field sobriety test and refused the breath and blood test. The vehicle was towed and he was arrested, booked and transported to Walton County Jail.

June 17

A 74-year-old Oxford man was arrested for violation of a criminal trespass warning from Ingles after police responded to a complaint of him walking around with items in his hands disturbing the customers. The criminal trespass warning was confirmed and he was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation.

June 18

A 64-year-old Loganville man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he initially called police to ask to have his wife’s niece thrown out of the house. Police explained that she was entitled to have guests over. He appeared very intoxicated and showed and cursed. As police were leaving, he came outside and began yelling again. He was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct.

June 19

A 47-year-old intoxicated Missouri man turned himself into the LPD, letting them know he had outstanding warrants out of Cobb County. The warrants were confirmed and after a stop at Piedmont Walton due to his level of intoxication, the subject was transported to the Walton County Jail.

A 59-year-old Tampa, Fl man was arrested and charged with pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/should and PUI (pedestrian under the influence) after he was initially seen with a pink bicycle talking to himself. The responding officer couldn’t smell alcohol but did notice behavior that indicated the subject was under the influence of something. He was advised to return home in the condition he was in. About 5 minutes later he was seen in the middle of the turning lanes of Ga. 10, still with the bicycle. He insisted he was not in the roadway although he obviously was. He also wouldn’t sign a citation and became belligerent with officers. He was booked and transported to jail. A small amount of marijuana found on his person was destroyed.

June 20

A 30-year-old Monroe man was charged with driving without a valid license/no license, tag and registration required and running a red light after he was stopped for running the red light almost causing an accident. He confessed to not having a license and said he had only had the vehicle for two months, but did not have the tag and registration. He was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation and the vehicle was towed.

June 23

A 39-year-old Loganville woman was charged with probation violation and dispute after her child had been dismissed from a program. She allegedly got into a dispute with an organizer and threatened to “beat her a..” She also allegedly said this is why people bring guns and bombs to places.” She said she did not say those things, but did admit to cursing out the place and the employee. When a check of her information turned up a confirmed warrant for a probation violation out of the City of Loganville, she was arrested and transported to the Walton County jail.

A 22-year-old Lawrenceville resident was picked up from Gwinnett County Jail and transported to Loganville for a court date.

A 50-year-old Loganville man was picked up from the custody of Snellville Police Department and transported to court in Loganville for failure to appear. He was released per the Loganville Judge’s order.

June 24

A 72-year-old man from Gasden, Ala. was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury/damage, impeding the free flow of traffic and improper left or right turn following a crash in front of Waffle House. The driver stopped in the fast lane to turn into Waffle House instead of the turning lane of Highway 78. The other vehicle attempted to pass through the turning lane as the stopped vehicle was impeding the lane of traffic. The driver, however, turned across the turning lane to turn into Waffle House and side-swiped the second vehicle before fleeing the scene. He was later located and arrested.

A 19-year-old Loganville man was arrested on six outstanding arrest warrants aggravated assault after he ran a red light in view of a police officer. He was pulled over in the Library parking lot and asked why he had run the red light. When the officer ran the license and found the six outstanding warrants, he stayed in the car and called for back up. At the time he saw the subject reach down in his vehicle, like he was reaching for something, and in the light of the warrants for aggravated assault, he was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint and arrested. Gwinnett County confirmed they wanted him brought in on the warrants and he was subsequently booked and charged for running the red light before being transported to Gwinnett County Jail. He also turned over marijuana that he had hidden in his underwear and his vehicle was towed.

June 26

A 38-year-old Duluth man was transported from Gwinnett County Jail, booked at Loganville Police Department and transported to Walton County after he was picked up on a warrant.