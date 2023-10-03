LPD Reports: Rebuffed suitor gets threatening; Walmart employees and customers use creative ways to shoplift

The Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 1 – 14, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Sept. 3

A 57-year-old Loganville man was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts after his attempts to pursue a relationship with a woman were rebuffed. He allegedly threatened to burn her house down and threatened anybody who may make advances on her or her 17-year-old daughter. He also threatened a man who was walking him home because he was drunk. He would shoot him if he tried anything with “his woman.” When police went to arrest him the next morning, he said he didn’t remember anything but continued to say that the victim was his girlfriend.

Sept. 4

A 56-year-old Loganville man was charged with simple battery after a dispute between him and the landlord’s boyfriend got physical over a cigarette. He was arrested, booked and transported to Walton County Jail.

Sept. 9

A 39-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving under the influence and open container violation when they were on the way to a dispute at Wing Stop in Loganville and the person involved in the dispute reportedly left driving a vehicle while under the influence. When he was stopped he confessed to drinking some. He failed the field sobriety test and tested at .232 on the Intoxilyzer. An open container of alcohol also was seen in the center console of the vehicle. He reportedly told officers that he had several weapons at home and would return to kill the people at the Wing Stop, using racial slurs to refer to them. He was turned over to Walton County Jail and extra patrol was requested for the Wing Stop.

Sept. 11

Two Walmart Employees were charged with shoplifting, less than $500, after they were seen enabling one to leave the store with a $99 PS5 game without paying for it. They did this by one ringing up the game for another, then voiding it but still bagging the item for the other. Both were male employees, one 18 and one 19. The fraudulent transaction was seen on video surveillance and warrants were issued for both employees.

Sept. 13

A 19-year-old Walmart employee was charged with shoplifting, less than $500, after he printed a second receipt from Walmart when a paying customer purchased a $499 PlayStation 5 and used the receipt to leave the store with a PlayStation 5 that he got off the shelf. After viewing video surveillance of the employee retrieving the item from the shelf and leaving without paying for it, the employee was charged with the theft.

A 35-year-old McDonough man was picked up on warrant out of Dunwoody while driving through Loganville when his tag hit on the LPR of a Loganville officer. A traffic stop was make and when the warrant was confirmed and the agency requested a hold, the subject was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail. The vehicle was picked up by a co-worker.

Sept. 14

A 30-year-old Monroe woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 less than $500 after she was seen by the lost prevention officer at Walmart riding a mobility scooter and placing items in the shopping cart. She was then seen in one of the toy aisles placing the items in her backpack. She allegedly admitted to the theft, telling officials that she had fallen on hard times. The items, valued at $152.52, were recovered and she was arrest, booked at LPD and the released on a copy of the citation.

