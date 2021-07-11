LPD Reports: Woman arrested after stealing Coinstar Cash Out voucher; Intoxicated man arrested after cussing out cops called to a dispute

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 17 – 30, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

June 17

A 21-year-old woman was picked up at the jail in Gwinnett County and transported to LPD to be booked for failure to appear. She was then transported to the Walton County Jail.

June 19

A 54-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft by taking, less than $500, after she allegedly picked up a Coinstar Cash Out voucher for $69.13 from the machine in Kroger that had been placed on the counter by another customer. He walked away to make a phone call and the woman was later seen on video allegedly picking up his voucher with hers and walking away with it. He asked her if she had seen it and she denied it. She cashed out her voucher and left the store. The customer took a photograph of the vehicle she left it and a traffic stop was performed. After initially denying anything but an “encounter” with the man in Kroger, the subject allegedly apoligized for taking it. A search of the vehicle due to a meth pipe being in plain sight, also located the scrunched up missing voucher. She also had a warrant for a probation violation and was subsequently arrested and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

June 22

A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting, less than $500, after he allegedly failed to scan $154.72 worth of items that were underneath a bag of dog food. He was booked and then released on a copy of his citation.

June 27

A 39-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she allegedly skip scanned items valued at $144.73 and then attempted to leave the store. She told the officer that she had scanned the items on her phone, but could provide proof that she had done so or had paid for the items. She was arrested, booked and released on a copy of her citation.

June 29

A 40-year-old Stone Mountain man was charged with disorderly conduct and drinking in public after officers were called to Whit’s Inn regarding a dispute. The suspect was allegedly mouthing slurs at the police officers and “shooting them a bird.” He was obviously drunk and carrying an almost empty bottle of wine. He didn’t initially respond to commands to stop, but finally did when back up officers arrived. He was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Jail.