LPD Reports: Woman arrested for DUI after passing out in the grassy median at highways 81 and 78 in Loganville

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 1 – 15, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

July 2, 2022

A 38-year-old Stone Mountain man was charged with driving without a valid license/no license and driving with suspended tag after a check of the tag had come back suspended and a traffic stop was executed. At that time he confessed to not having a license but the vehicle was insured. The vehicle was towed and the subject was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.

A 22-year-old Grayson man was charged with shoplifting more than $500 and picked up on a warrant after it was reported from Dick’s Sporting goods that he had been seen concealing items in a bag and attempting to leave without paying for them. When police arrived he initially refused to give his name. However, when it was assessed that he had more than $815 in goods that he had not paid for, he gave his name. At that time, it was discovered that he also had a warrant out of Gwinnett County. He was arrested, booked and transported to Gwinnett County jail.

A 41-year-old Loganville woman was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol less safe and failure to maintain lane after she was found shortly before midnight passed out in the driver’s seat of her vehicle in the grassy median between Highway 81 and Ga. 10. She was eventually able to be woken up but was unable to walk steadily from the vehicle to the police car. The vehicle and the subject had a strong smell of alcohol but she refused any tests. She was taken to LPD for booking and transported to the Walton County jail. The vehicle was towed.

July 4

A 39-year-old Loganville man was picked up on a warrant after being located sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle at a local mobile home park. He had run from officers on a previous attempt so he was approached with the taser drawn. He was very irate but was able to be taken into custody. Due to his continued irate attitude, he was transported directly to the Walton County Jail.

July 7

A 38-year-old Loganville man was charged with pedestrian under the influence after he was reported as a suspicious person by staff at the CVS. They reported that the subject was drunk and following people around the store. When police got there he had been picked up by somebody in a car. A subsequent call, however, reported that he had been dropped off and was walking on the side of the road between CVS and Gwinnett Clinic. He was stopped and found to be heavily intoxicated. He reported drinking about 10 beers and his blood alcohol tested at .102. He was then arrested, booked at LPD and transported to Walton County Jail.

July 14

A 29-year-old Decatur man was picked up at the Decatur jail on a failure to appear bench warrant and transported to the Walton County jail. He was released to jail staff.

July 15

A 20-year-old Loganville man was charged with driving without a valid license and speeding after being clocked a 70 mph in a 45 mph speed zone on Ga. 10 near Walton Street. When his information came back as unlicensed, he was arrested, booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The vehicle was turned over to the licensed owner of the vehicle who was a passenger in the car.