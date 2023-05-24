Madison Liebert awarded 2023 Dudley Academic Scholarship at Georgia Southwestern

Associate Dean in the School of Nursing Dr. Teresa Teasley, Madison Liebert. Contributed photo

AMERICUS, GA (05/19/2023)– Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) student Madison Liebert of Social Circle, GA was awarded the Cynthia Dudley Academic Scholarship at GSW’s 2023 Student Recognition Ceremony on May 2 in the Storm Dome.

This scholarship is awarded to the nursing student graduating from the BSN program with the highest GPA.

