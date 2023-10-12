MAHS is one of 12 Georgia high schools to receive manufacturing and engineering educational opportunities through SME Education Foundation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 10, 2023 — Students throughout Georgia will have access to new advanced manufacturing technology and training through the SME Education Foundation. The Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) and Georgia Association of Manufacturers (GAM) have partnered with the Foundation to provide a unique, industry-informed, hands-on manufacturing program for students at 12 high schools across the state, through the Foundation’s SME PRIME® program. Monroe Area High School is one of the 12 selected for this program as is Newton College and Career Academy in Covington.

Collectively, the 12 selected schools enroll over 14,000 students, casting a wide net of access for youth to community-relevant manufacturing and engineering educational experiences. The programs are being funded with a $4.5 million dollar grant from GaDOE, purposed at helping to develop a qualified pipeline of talent for the state’s growing manufacturing industry.

The 12 Georgia schools introducing SME PRIME to their students this year include:

Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, Whitfield

Calhoun High School, Calhoun

South Forsyth High School, Cumming

Gainesville High School, Gainesville

West Hall High School, Oakwood

Flowery Branch High School, Flowery Branch

Monroe Area High School, Monroe

Newton College and Career Academy, Covington

THINC College and Career Academy, LaGrange

Liberty College and Career Academy, Hinesville

Bryan County High School, Pembroke

Jones County High School, Gray

Informed by private industry, SME PRIME (Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education) builds custom manufacturing and engineering programs in high schools across the country, providing equipment, curriculum and professional development. SME PRIME supports engagement in manufacturing-focused extracurricular activities for students and teachers as well as student applications for scholarship funding through the SME Education Foundation.

SME PRIME provides a robust learning experience that aligns with over 30 industry-recognized certifications. Currently, there are 550,000 U.S. manufacturing positions unfilled. That shortage will grow to 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030. SME PRIME addresses this critical shortage by providing schools with resources for instruction on additive manufacturing, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing, industrial maintenance, machining and fabrication, mechatronics and robotics, metrology and quality, and welding.

“Coordinated by our staff of education program managers, and in partnership with educators and industry participants, SME PRIME provides a unique approach to manufacturing education and career preparation to schools across the nation,” said SME Education Foundation Vice President Rob Luce.

The Foundation is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and to providing economic advancement opportunities to underrepresented and/or economically disadvantaged populations. Within Georgia, more than half of the high schools selected to participate in the SME PRIME program are Title 1 schools, and 56% of the students reflect populations historically underrepresented within manufacturing and engineering.

Several of the Georgia PRIME schools attended Additive Manufacturing training with SME at Stratasys’ U.S. headquarters in Minnesota this July.

SME PRIME is in 93 schools across 23 states, serving 9,000 students. Most importantly, 91% of SME PRIME seniors pursue manufacturing post-graduation.

About the SME Education Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of SME, the SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares, and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Established in 1979, the Foundation works to expose youth to modern manufacturing technologies, train students on relevant manufacturing processes, and award millions of dollars in scholarships annually. All Foundation programming seeks to empower youth to consider and pursue careers in manufacturing and engineering and increase engagement with historically underrepresented populations to help diversify the manufacturing industry. The Foundation serves as many as 9,000 students every year. Visit smeef.org and follow the SME Education Foundation on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, and Facebook.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, SME leads the ecosystem by elevating manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate. We accelerate new technology adoption and inspire and build North America’s talent and capabilities. We believe in technology’s power and humanity’s innovation to advance our society and meet many national challenges. We design new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of innovation and growth. Learn more at SME.org.

