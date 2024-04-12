Make a fairy door at a fun, drop in pottery project at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Saturday

You are invited to drop in at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts in Monroe from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April, 13, 2024 for a fun project with Rebecca. You can make a Fairy Door like the one below for your garden. This project is billed as FUN for All ages.

The cost is $25 and no pre-registration is required and the project will take about 45 minutes. Your creation will be glazed, fired and ready in two weeks! This example above not yet glazed.

