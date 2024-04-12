Make a fairy door at a fun, drop in pottery project at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Saturday

04/11/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Community 0

You are invited to drop in at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts in Monroe from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April, 13, 2024 for a fun project with Rebecca. You can make a Fairy Door like the one below for your garden. This project is billed as FUN for All ages.

The cost is $25 and no pre-registration is required and the project will take about 45 minutes. Your creation will be glazed, fired and ready in two weeks!  This example above not yet glazed.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply