Malfunction of Monroe restaurant exhaust system prompts fire alert

MONROIE, GA (May, 3, 2023) – Crews from Monroe Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the Hardees restaurant in Monroe on Wednesday, but it turned out to be a malfunction of the exhaust system. Witnesses had reported seeing the first responders on the scene and people evacuating the building.

“On investigation it was determined that the kitchen’s passive exhaust system was not fully vacating all smoke from the grill due to the wind blowing some back through the vents,” Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes reported, adding that everything was OK and back up and running.