Man faces multiple charges after high speed chase Tuesday evening

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 10, 2024) – Many people reported seeing a car chase that continued up Broad Street in Monroe Tuesday evening. Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Post Commander Cpl. Matthew Cole is confirming that one man is in custody following a pit maneuver and foot chase that finally ended the incident.

Cole reports that GSP was advised at about 5:44 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, that there was a chase underway involving a white Lexus on Walker Drive/ S Broad Street. Cole said the chase continued onto GA-11 and then onto Mountain Creek Church Road, Double Springs Church Road, New Hope Road and Double Springs Road.

“Georgia State Patrol was behind the chase in third position before taking primary at 1748. In the area of Double Spring Church Rd/New Hope Rd, GSP advised the vehicle was blocking their attempt to pit then at 1750 advised G.S.P. pitted the vehicle. G.S.P. and Walton County then advised they were chasing on foot with a white male,” Cole said. “At 1751, Walton Co advised subject was captured and under arrest.”

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Scott Whisnant said the chase involved Monroe Police Department and GSP and the suspect was currently jailed in Walton County.

Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that the suspects name is Daniel Lee Campbell. According to jail roster records, Campbell is currently charged with two counts of reckless conduct, fleeing to elude, possession/manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz and possession/use of drug related objects.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

