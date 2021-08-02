Matthew Chick, of Monroe, earns Law Degree from GSU College of Law

ATLANTA, GA (08/02/2021)– [NOTE TO EDITORS: Georgia State University has previously issued a Merit press release for graduates of other degree programs who earned their degrees at the end of the spring 2021 semester. The College of Law at Georgia State confers its degrees separately from other programs, on a different schedule.]

Matthew Chick of Monroe (30655) earned a Juris Doctor from Georgia State University’s College of Law at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester.

More than 150 students earned degrees from Georgia State Law following the end of the spring term.

Combined with students from associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral programs, more than 4,500 students from across the university’s colleges and schools earned their degrees at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester.

