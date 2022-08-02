MFD Battalion Chief Armstrong – signing out on his last ride as he retires after 27 years

Last week Friday was the last ride for Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong, a 27-year Monroe Fire Department veteran. His fellow firefighters, local officials and family gathered at Monroe Fire Station headquarters Thursday for a retirement party in advance of his last ride Friday.

Videographer Darrell Everidge, of Darrell productions, sat down with Armstrong prior to his official last ride as he spoke of his 27-year career with the department. Click or tap on the link below to hear the interview.

