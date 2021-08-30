Missing person: 63-year-old medically fragile man missing in Lawrenceville

(Lawrenceville, Ga., August 30, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing, elderly male with congestive heart failure, difficulty breathing and diminished mental capacity.

James Vasser (age 63) was last seen at his home on 940 Pierce Brennan Dr, Lawrenceville on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 1:00pm. His caretaker contacted law enforcement when the realized Vasser did not return home.

Vasser was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and Timberland boots.



If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-069504