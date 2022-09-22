Missing person: GCPD seek help in finding missing woman with medical issues

(Lawrenceville, Ga., September 22, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing woman with dementia who is insulin dependent.

Deborah Cope (60 years old) was last seen on, Wednesday, September 7. She is approximately 5’02” and weighs 150 lbs. Cope has curly brown hair with dark brown eyes. Cope left her home on Hunters Club Ln in Norcross on foot without her cell phone, purse, or wallet. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans with black slide type shoes.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-0073036