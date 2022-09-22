Missing Person: Gwinnett PD seeks help locating woman

Jean Connie Jackson-Williams

(Lawrenceville, Ga., September 21, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing woman with dementia.

Jean Connie Jackson-Williams (65 years old) was last seen on Sunday, September 18. She is approximately 5’05” and weighs 130 lbs. Jackson-Williams has short grey hair with hazel eyes. Jackson-Williams left her home on Kentshire Place in Lawrenceville on foot. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pants with slide type shoes.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 22-0075927