Missing person: Gwinnett police seek public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile

(Lawrenceville, Ga., August 29, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Susana Morales. Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26, 2022. Detectives have exhausted all leads in this case and are asking for anyone with information to come forward. While any missing juvenile is considered endangered, at this time, there is no indication that Morales is in any specific danger, and it is not believed that she is being held against her will. Detectives are interested in speaking to anyone who can provide information about Morales, before or after her disappearance.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220060897

