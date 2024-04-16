Monroe annual Community Clean Up Day scheduled for Saturday

Monroe annual Community Clean Up Day event is scheduled this coming Saturday, April 20th! Anybody wanting to participate is invited to join in from 9 a.m. to noon in front of City Hall located at 215 N. Broad Street in Monroe

According to officials, there will be early morning starter options starting at 8 a.m. provided by Coffee Camper Co., who is participating as the event sponsor this year! Afterwards, there will be cool down treat but you will have to be there to find out who is providing that particularly treat!

Participants are encouraged to be early to grab your coffee, safety vests, grabbers, trash bags, gloves, and get directions for the event. Volunteer shirts will be available while supplies last!

NOTE: If you are participating as a community, be sure to notify officials by Saturday. Monroe Estates will be participating as a community.

