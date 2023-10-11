Monroe Fall Festival is scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 14

Fall Festival season in Walton County kicks off this weekend with the annual City of Monroe Fall Fest. It takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. Attendees are invited to “delight in the sites, sounds, food and activities that will fill the streets of downtown Monroe where the city’s unique retail stores will be open for the latest fall trends and gifts.” You can grab a bite at the food court or sit down in one of the many restaurants downtown and enjoy a meal.

Children’s activities and an array of vendors will fill the streets and the promise is that it will be a day of fun for the entire family!

New this year is a shuttle service to the event from two locations. You can park at Graystone Church, 723 N. Broad St. or parking at the Monroe Police Department, 140 Blaine St. and get a shuttle downtown. The shuttles will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual children’s and pet costume contest is always a fan favorite. Times and details of the contests are given below.

Children’s Costume Contest 1:00 pm. Must Register from 11:00-12:00. Registration is free. Ages 0-4, 5-9, 10-13. Prizes in 1st, 2nd & 3rd place for each age group.

Pet Costume Contest 11:00 am . Registration required 10:00-10:45. $5 per entry (proceeds benefit Pound Puppies and Kittens) 1st prize will be awarded in each category, as well as Best In Show and 1st/2nd Runners-up.

Best Small Dog (under 25lbs) Best Large Dog (over 25lbs) Best Group (2 or more pets) Best Non-Dog Pet

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

