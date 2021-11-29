Monroe Junior League hosts raffle to provide scholarships for a senior from each Monroe high school

My name is Brooks Shippey. I am a member of the Monroe Junior service League. The Monroe Junior League is hosting a hosting a raffle drawing to provide three scholarships to a high school senior from each of the Monroe High schools.

Junior League member Brooks Shippey outlined the way the raffle would work.

For $50.00 can get you 3 chances to win A Traeger Tailgater Grill, A Downtown Monroe Gift Basket or a K2 Summit 50-quart cooler. You can also try your luck with one ticket for $25.00!

“All Proceeds go to three college scholarships for local youth! Not only will you get a chance to win one of these great prizes, you will feel good knowing you gave back to the youth in our community,” Shippey said.

How to pay:

PayPal:

Mjslpaypal@gmail.com

Put raffle tickets in comments



Venmo:

Mjslfundraiser@gmail.com

Put raffle tickets in comments

Through Linktree at this link.