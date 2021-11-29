Monroe Junior League hosts raffle to provide scholarships for a senior from each Monroe high school

My name is Brooks Shippey. I am a member of the Monroe Junior service League. The Monroe Junior League is hosting a hosting a raffle drawing to provide three scholarships to a high school senior from each of the Monroe High schools.
Junior League member Brooks Shippey outlined the way the raffle would work.
For $50.00 can get you 3 chances to win A Traeger Tailgater Grill, A Downtown Monroe Gift Basket or a K2 Summit 50-quart cooler. You can also try your luck with one ticket for $25.00!
“All Proceeds go to three college scholarships for local youth! Not only will you get a chance to win one of these great prizes, you will feel good knowing you gave back to the youth in our community,” Shippey said.
How to pay:
PayPal:
Mjslpaypal@gmail.com
Put raffle tickets in comments
Venmo:
Mjslfundraiser@gmail.com
Put raffle tickets in comments
