Monroe Lions Club Twilight Golf Tournament in support of Camp for the Blind is June 9

The Monroe Lions Club Twilight Golf Tournament fundraiser in support is scheduled for Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Monroe Golf and Country Club in Monroe. It will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. with Registration beginning at 5 p.m.

The cost to participate is $50 per player or $200 per team. It is $150 for a hole sponsor sign. The event includes:

9 Holes of Golf

Food and Drinks

Mulligans

Tee Busters

Putting Contest

Door Prizes and

A chance to Double your Money

The Monroe Lions Club will give 50 % of the proceeds from this event to the Georgia Lions Camp for the Blind.

For information please contact Monroe Lions Club Fundraiser Coordinator Marsha Queen at mqueen0131@gmail.com or phone 770-845-9865.