Monroe PD is doing what it can to help one of their own

Monroe, GA – Officers with the Monroe Police Department are doing whatever they can at the moment to help one of their own. MPDs Capt. Mike Matthews, 54, is in need of a double kidney transplant but at the moment his health has deteriorated to the point that he needs to get it stabilized in order to have any surgery.

“He is on dialysis and also needs to have heart surgery as well as the transplant, but they’ve got to get him well enough first,” Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts said. “He was transferred to Emory today and his brother was in town from Tennessee to set up a Power of Attorney.”

Matthews has been with Monroe Police Department for 24 years, a little shy of the 25 years he needs to get retirment.

“We tried to medically retire him in 2017 but he was denied. We have applied for another disability grant for him,” Watts said. “The mayor and council allowed him to come back and we are very grateful for that.”

Monroe Police Department Capt. Mike Matthews, center left of Chief R.V. Watts. Contributed photo

Watts said that on May 13, a day after Matthews had gone home sick, officers had to forceable enter his home to check on him – and it was just as well they did.

“I don’t know that he would have survived if we had not,” Watts said.

Since then, Matthews has been in the hospital on kidney dialysis awaiting heart surgery and a kidney transplant, but he has not been doing well.

Officers with MPD organized a charity golf tournament and have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Matthews’ medical bills.

Anyone who wants to donate to help Matthews in his recovery can do so by clicking HERE.