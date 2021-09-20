Monroe pledges major pay raise for all police officers

In the Mayor’s Update at the end of the Monroe City Council meeting on Sept. 14, Mayor John Howard pledged to find a way to give police officers with the City a major pay increase. This followed his note of condolence to Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts on the loss of two officers from the department in the just the last three months. Capt. Mike Matthews passed away on June 7 after battling heart and kidney disease and Det. Tracey Conroy passed away on Sept. 5 of COVID-19.

“We’ve lost two officers in the last 6 months,” Howard said. “They were very good friends to the City and served you with their lives day in and day out.”

Howard said he and the city administrator, Logan Propes, and the assistant city administrator, Chris Bailey had met recently to discuss how to find a way to offer a major pay increase for all police officers.

“We are also looking at ways to enhance their benefits. We’re going to figure it out,” Howard said.

All local law enforcement agencies are operating short staffed and have been looking at ways to attract and keep law enforcement officers. The City of Monroe and Walton County Sheriff’s Office have had ongoing job listings for more than a year and the City of Loganville is offering sign-on incentives of $1,000 for non-certified police applicants and $2,000 for P.O.S.T. certified applicants.