Monroe to throw a parade Sept. 18 for hometown Olympian Javianne Oliver

At 10 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2021, the City of Monroe is throwing a welcome party for hometown Olympian Javianne Oliver.

“We watched, we cheered and she won!! Now it’s time to celebrate,” Monroe Downtown wrote on its event page. Javianne qualified to represent the USA in the 100 m women’s run and helped bring home the Silver in the Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympic games Women’s 100 m Relay. The City is asking residents to “line the streets along Broad Street from Church Street to Highland Avenue for a parade then gather on the lawn of the Historic Court House for a presentation and photo opportunities.”

Javianne is the daughter of Jonnifer and Marvin Oliver and a 2013 graduate of Monroe Area High School. For more information on our hometown Olympian and Monroe native, look for a special in the upcoming 2021 Fall Winter issue of Walton Living Magazine.