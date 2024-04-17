Monroe Tractor Supply Company store to host Horse Health and Feed Event

Photo by Jean Alves on Pexels.com

MONROE, Ga. – April 17, 2024 – Tractor Supply Company will host a Horse Health and Feed event on Apr. 20, 2024 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its Monroe store, located at 156 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Visitors will learn about maintaining their horse’s health through interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities. The event is part of Tractor Supply’s continued commitment to community-based events that cater to the Out Here lifestyle of its customers.

Participating event partners will include: HC Equestrian – On site 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Whether you recently bought your first horse or own several, you won’t want to miss our Horse Health and Feed event at the Monroe store,” said Tanya Aukes, manager of Monroe Tractor Supply store. “This interactive, informative event offers something for everyone interested in equine activities and best practices. From horse grooming and riding to identifying illness and proper nutrition, Tractor Supply experts will be on hand to cover a range of topics and needs.”

In addition to the main event, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy Equine Nutrition, Equine Clinic, Animal Training and Farrier Q&A.

Special coupon offers will also be available to all in attendance.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 156 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For more information, please contact the Monroe Tractor Supply at 770-207-1670.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 2,216 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 198 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com. There is a Petsense location at the Monroe Pavilion in Monroe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

