Monroe-Walton Calendar of Events for April 2022

GALLERY AND SHOP OPEN Hours: Mon 11 – 4 | Tues – Thurs 11 – 5 | Fri & Sat 10 – 5 | Sun 1 – 5 OPEN SEVEN DAYS A WEEK.

Saturday Soiree – April 9

Saturday Soirees are our monthly drop-in fun day for all ages!

POTTERY WORKSHOP – hand-built pitcher from 11 – 4 with Rebecca Braswell Drop in on the hour – each workshop begins on the hour at 11, 12, 1, 2 and 3:00. Your pitcher will be ready in two weeks. Fee: $30 all supplies included. Choose between four glaze colors (black, white, blue or green — blue color is shown). A fun class for all ages (kids with help from an adult).

BEADED BRACELETS from 11 – 4 with Julie Bell Drop in on the hour at 11, 12, 1, 2, or 3 to create your own beaded bracelet(s) – choose from thousands of beads! $8 per bracelet you make. Fun for all ages! ​And don’t forget to browse the High School Student Art Show in the Gallery and the best gift shop around! We have unique and affordable items made for you by over 60 of our artists and makers! ​Original art, prints, cards, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass art, candles, soap and more! Our Saturday Soirees are sponsored by Animal Care Hospital at Bold Springs. Thank you Dr. Reese! 2021 Impact Report Do you wonder what we do – what our goals, challenges, successes and accomplishments were in 2021? Take a look at our Impact Report — an attractive, quick read. Many thanks to our president, Laura Templeton, for creating this for us! Take a look here.

High School Student Art Show

Amazing talent on display! Schools represented: George Walton Academy, Loganville Christian Academy, Loganville Monroe Area, The Bridge of Georgia, Walnut Grove

RECEPTION – April 21 from 6 – 7:30pm Join us as we celebrate the artistic talents of the students in our High School Student Art Show. Family, friends and the public are invited! Representatives from SCAD will judge this show and award scholarships. Lemonade and cookies will be served.

Downtown Monroe Special Events

We live in the best small-town in America, right?!? Thanks to the hard-working folks at the City and to our downtown businesses, we have some special downtown-wide events coming up. We hope you will support these efforts by coming out, shopping & inviting friends! If you love your small town, support your downtown businesses (including MWCA)! 🙂

Friday, April 8: Unicorn Day

Saturday, May 7: Monroe Children’s Book Day Saturday,

June 18: Monroe Blooms Flower Festival

We need YOUR HELP to do our part to make Monroe magical! Workshop leaders (for all ages – new ideas welcome!), volunteers and our market artists take note – you are welcome to have a pop-up shop during the Monroe Blooms festival. Please give us a call at 770-207-8937 if you’d like to help in any way or please email Lori Volk. 2022 Nature Meets Art Garden Tour

Saturday, May 14 from 10 am – 4 pm Tickets will go on sale in early April. We have beautiful gardens lined up for you to be inspired by! If you’d like to help in any way, please email Lori Volk, our Volunteer Chair. Art Guild Meeting – MWCA members only Plein Air Workshop

Saturday, April 23 from 8 am – 2 pm Plein Air Painting Workshop with Andrea Kindl This workshop is open to any current MWCA member and is free for members to attend. Guild meetings are opportunities for artists to come together to share and learn from each other. PLEASE RSVP by emailing Juli Tredwell, our Guild Chair. Location: William-Harris Homestead, 3636 Ga Hwy 11, Monroe Ga See more information, including recommended supplies HERE

Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found on our website HERE. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early. If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.

ONCE-A-MONTH JOURNALING WORKSHOP with Ann Mann: Sunday, April 3 from 1:30 – 2:30 — tips, tools and techniques to help you with your journaling practice. REGISTER HERE

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman: Friday, April 15 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: spring forsythia

Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman: Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered weekly at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach.

POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell: Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30 pm and Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am Beginner Pottery next six week course begins in March. Register by emailing Rebecca.

KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard: Wednesdays from 12 – 1 REGISTER HERE

DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard: Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm REGISTER HERE

REGISTER HERE TAI CHI with Tracey Temple: Fridays from 10 – 11 am – held by special arrangement at The Bridge of Georgia here in Monroe. REGISTER HERE

Kids’ Classes Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website. Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early. If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.

Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman ages 6+ — Saturday, April 2 from 12 – 2. Email Donna to register and pay. Painting: star-gazing bunny (painting is shown above)

Pottery with Rebecca Braswell: ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45 Email Rebecca

ART ASAP (After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Kids work at their own age-appropriate level.

Instructor: Donna Coffman.

MONDAYS 4 – 5 pm — ages 6 – 85:16 – 6:15 — ages 7 – 12ish – (great for siblings!)

TUESDAYS (FULL)​ 4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:15 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12

Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only

Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am Fee and registration: For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee

Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds Every Tuesday from 1 – 2 pm Fee and registration: For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee.

SUMMER ART CAMP REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN for 2022 camps

REGISTER HERE & more info

FIVE weeks of art camp to choose from: Four Mixed Media Camps and one week of Pottery!Registration is due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies.Registration is not complete until payment is received. Seating is limited and camps fill quickly!

FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS meet new friends and hang out/create with others! … for free!!

Not Your Mama’s Book Club — April 26 Meets in our Book Nook the last Tuesday of each month from 7 – 9 pm. Led by author, Carole Townsend. Enjoy reading? You’ll have fun in our Book Club – a collection of fabulous ladies discovering new worlds through books. To learn more, ask to join the group’s Facebook page: Not Your Mama’s Book Club! or email Carole.

MONROE MAKERS Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!

OLD TIME MUSIC OPEN JAM — April 16 Once a month on the third (new day starting in April!) Saturday from 1 – 4 pm – You’re invited to drop by and listen … or join in and play! ​Free and open to the public. Acoustic instruments only: fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele, bass.

SUNDAY WRITE IN Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!

SOUTHERN SISTERS IN CRIME WRITING GROUP Fourth Sunday of every other month at 3:00 — April 24 They are members of the National Sisters in Crime. You do not have to be a mystery writer to join, just enjoy the genre. . Email Marlene Buchanan if you are interested in attending.

We’re EXCITED to try something N*E*W in 2022 … how about YOU??

TINY ART SHOW – May 26 – July 7 This is an open call to ALL artists to exhibit and sell your small works. Works must be available for purchase. For artists 18 years old or older. Works on canvas/board/paper are not to exceed 64 square inches (excluding framing). Three-Dimensional sculpture/glass/pottery etc. are not to exceed 8”h x 8”w x 8”d. Artists are welcome to enter up to six (6) original works of art and up to six per artist will be accepted.

DROP OFF: Friday and Saturday, May 20 – 21 from 11 am – 5 pm APPLICATION FEE – $25 for up to six pieces. Unlike our usual shows, this is a “show and sale”: pieces may be purchased and taken home during the show. Artists are encouraged to bring in new works as artwork is sold. Find the link to the full guidelines HERE

REGIONAL JURIED ART SHOW ​

September 1 – October 20 ​VIEW/DOWNLOAD ALL GUIDELINES HERE

ELIGIBILITY- This show is open to all artists and features these categories: 2D, 3D, photography, functional pottery and fiber. This is a JURIED show: This means that we will have a panel of jurists to decide which pieces are allowed into the show. Please note that the jurors may choose as appropriate for this show anywhere from zero to all three of the works you submit. Fee is non-refundable. While the Show will be live and in-person in our gallery, the submission process is ONLINE only; please note that having a “gmail” account will make this a more streamlined process.

SHOW DATES – Opens: September 1 | Closes: October 20 ONLINE submissions due: June 30 – July 31Email notification of accepted works: August 16Drop off accepted works: Friday – Saturday, August 26 – 27 (11am – 5pm)Wine & Cheese Reception & Awards: Friday, Sept 9 from 6 – 7:30 pmPickup: Friday – Saturday, Oct 21 – 22 (11am – 5pm)

APPLICATION FEE (one fee covers up to three works) – pay online HERE Only one application per artist is allowed. Thank you to these visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021 – 2022 In times like these, we have extra-special reasons to be grateful to our business sponsors. These businesses appreciate the good we are doing in our community and have said an enthusiastic “YES!” to our 2021 Business Sponsor Campaign with tax-deductible donations. Please support these businesses and thank them for their sponsorship. BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us. Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.

