Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts April Calendar – Unicorn Day, Bunny painting…

Garden Tour tickets go on sale April 1!

Tickets go on sale — in person only at MWCA — April 1 and are available through April 30 for an early bird discount of $25. Early bird purchasers will be entered in a drawing for a fabulous garden-themed gift basket and other prizes!



An up close and intimate look at some of the prettiest gardens in our community …

Ten gardens on tour: Seven lovely home gardens in downtown Monroe and “greater Monroe” plus three unique specialty public gardens featured.



En plein air painters or gardening experts will be in some gardens to demonstrate or answer questions on gardening topics for an artistic, fun, educational and immersive garden experience!



From May 1 – 15 ticket price will be $30



Only a limited number are available; ticket sales will end when we sell out!



This tour of lovely gardens in Monroe will inspire your creativity and delight your sense! Relax, find a moment to meditate on the natural beauty, artistry — and hard work! — of the gardens presents. Learn more HERE





GARDEN GREETERS NEEDED …

You can help by being a Garden Greeter!

We have set up a SignUpGenius to make it EASY to volunteer for our Garden Tour on Saturday, May 15. Be a Garden Greeter – as our thank you, you will receive a free ticket to tour the gardens on your off-hours. Your shift will last three hours and the duties are simple — be a friendly greeter, check for tickets and use the hole-punch provided to verify attendance for door prizes to be awarded later. Easy and FUN!



Note to those who have already volunteered: please go to the link above and sign up for a spot – THANK YOU!!



Business spotlight!

We are networking with our fellow Walton County Chamber of Commerce | Georgia members (what a great group of people!) to recruit volunteers to help with our upcoming Garden Tour.



One of the first to step up was Autumn Dell, owner of Get It Together Cleaning Services. She and her staff will help out as some of our Garden Greeters. Please look for them on the Tour (they’ll be in their company tees) and say hi!!



THANK YOU, Autumn!!

Reach out to Autumn and her crew if you’re looking for weekly or bi-weekly help around the house! Deep cleaning services, too!!



High School Student Art Show







Stop by the gallery to see this amazing showcase of talent and creativity of Walton County high school students!



These schools are represented:

George Walton Academy

Loganville High

Loganville Christian Academy

Monroe Area

Walnut Grove



The show is here until Thursday, April 15 when we have an Awards Reception from 6 – 7:30. SCAD officials will be here to award scholarships.



NEW Spring-Summer Hours



Starting Sunday, April 11, Barbara Barth will be here from 1 – 5 pm for your browsing pleasure! Drop by and say “Hi!”.



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night

Saturday, April 3 from 7 – 9 pm.

Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, April 16 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: Floral Wreath (see sample above)



Introduction to Woodturning:



Pen and Pencil Set with Todd Tetterton THREE dates to choose from!!

Friday April 16 at 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, April 17 at 8:00 am – 11:00 am

Saturday, April 17 at 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm



Email Todd to register



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly – join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:



Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am

TWO NEW CLASSES starting Tuesday, April 20



Teens Pottery 5 – 6 pm

Beginner Six-Week Course 6:30 – 8 pm

Register by emailing Rebecca



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm



REGISTER HERE









Friday, April 9: National Unicorn Day!

11 am – 3 pm

Come paint unicorn rocks & Robin will be here to paint faces!

Also … a mini-one-day-only unicorn hunt!! (like our “gnome eggs”) – find the clear egg with a ticket inside and turn it in for a pottery unicorn made by Rebecca and her pottery students! About a dozen will be hidden around town on Friday, 4/9.



Free event but donations appreciated.



Check out special events in other shops in Monroe like The Story Shop!



Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, April 3 from 12 – 2. — painting – BUNNY! (example above)



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited.

4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 with Donna Coffman

5:16 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12 with Donna Coffman



SUMMER ART CAMP

Five weeks of camps in June and July for ages 5 to 12+ — email Donna for more information!







Saturday Soiree: April 17

Our next soiree: April 17

Join us for family fun! And don’t forget to browse the best gift shop around – unique and affordable items made for you by over 50 of our artists and makers! ​Original art, prints, cards, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass art, candles, soap and more!



<NOTE – THIS IS A DROP-IN EVENT – no tickets are sold beforehand.>



Drop by for a fun day of making!

Two drop-in workshops for you to choose from – pottery and wood turning. The pottery project is appropriate for all ages – littles will need the assistance of a parent. Wood turning workshop is for ages 16 to adult.



Introduction to Woodturning

The Classic Light Pull (example above)

Saturday, April 17 – Saturday Soiree workshop from 10 am – 2 pm as spots are available



Skill Level: Beginner

Instructor: Todd Tetterton



In this class you will be provided with the tools and equipment and instruction to allow you to use your creative talents to fashion a chain light or fan “pull” to replace that one you have attached to your ceiling fan.

Walk-in — no registration required — classes start at 10:00 and students join in whenever a lathe is available, this activity stops at 2:00 p.m. when another wood turning class starts.



Fee: $20

To Contact Instructor: email Todd Tetterton



POTTERY PROJECT: TBA