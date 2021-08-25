Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts, Aug./Sept. Calendar

|See the August and September Calendar for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts – always adding new classes and events so check back often!
REGIONAL SHOW Winners
The winning pieces in our Regional Art Show were announced by the judge of the show, Father Anthony Salzman at our Reception held a couple of weeks ago.
Congratulations to all who made it into this juried show!
<Note to all: many of the amazing works of art in this show are available for purchase>
BEST IN SHOW
Blue Vessel by Paul Senn
2D
1 – Emily by Barbara Barth
2 – Reflection by Lily Bilsland
3 – Imagine by Trisha Watson
3D
1 – Radiant by Michael Gibson
2 – Wet Effect by Paul Senn
3 – Border Collie by Telia Hanks
PHOTOGRAPHY
1 – My Grandpa’s Car by Robert Richardson
2 – Calla Lily by Robert Richardson
3 – Church Courtyard by Stella Spyrou
FUNCTIONAL POTTERY
1 – The Kraken by Kim Roberson
2 – Heron Ginger Jar by Amy Pickens
3 – Scarlett Red by Rebecca Braswell
FIBER
1 – Creekside Home by Donna Campo
2 – Pterra by Brooke Hoffman
3 – Stained Glass Shawl by Debra Alling
We welcome you all to visit, relax and enjoy the beautiful works of art in our Regional Art Show. As always, there is no fee to enter the gallery.
Invite your friends and family to see this fabulous show! It will be here through October 21.
N*E*W CLASSES & Free Gatherings
CLASSES – sign up by the day before class
Introduction to Creative Bullet Journaling – click to learn more
“It is a way to track the past, order the present, and design the future.” This two-hour class is offered on these three dates (it is the same class). Choose from these various days/times … and more classes will be added soon by our new teacher, Ann Mann!
Thursday August 26 from 6 – 8pm
Wednesday September 1 from 12:30 – 2:30pm
Saturday September 18 from 10:00 am – Noon
Woodturning: Small Bowl – click to learn more
THREE dates/times to choose from! With Todd Tetterton.
Friday 9/24 from 6 – 9 pm
Sat 9/25 from 9 – noon or
Sat 9/25 from 1 – 4 pm
FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS – drop-in, no RSVP needed
Painting angels for our ART MD kits: Thursdays starting 8/26 from 1 – 3 pm. Learn more HERE Mini painting lesson and donate your painting for our ART MD kits. With JoeAnn Nehmer.
Fun with Fiber Arts Fellowship Group: Thursdays starting 8/26 from 1 – 3 pm. Learn more HERE
For knitters, crochet, weaving, etc! With Grace McCormick.
Adult and older teen Classes
Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website.
Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
MONTHLY CLASSES
SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:
Friday, Sept 17 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA
Walton Writers events
Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!
MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night
Saturday, September 4 from 7 – 9 pm.
Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach
WEEKLY CLASSES
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:
Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.
Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach
POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:
Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only
Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and
Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am
Beginner Pottery six week course began August 3Register by emailing Rebecca
KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 12 – 1
REGISTER HERE
DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm
REGISTER HERE
Kids’ Classes
Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.
Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman
ages 6+ — Saturday, September 4from 12 – 2. — painting TBA. Email Donna to register and pay
Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca
ART ASAP (RESUMES September 7!!)
(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons
Saturday Soiree: Patriot Day Sept 11 –
more info to come – Service Project: make a feral cat house | discounts to all military, law enforcement and other service members on all workshops (pottery and watercolor planned so far)
Pirate Day: Saturday Sept 18 –
kid-centered events and workshops in the planning stages!
Stay tuned for more info to come!
|Thank you to these visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021
In times like these, we have extra-special reasons to be grateful to our business sponsors.
These businesses appreciate the good we are doing in our community and have said an enthusiastic “YES!” to our 2021 Business Sponsor Campaign with tax-deductible donations.
Please support these businesses and thank them for their sponsorship.
BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us.
Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.
Thank you, again, to these awesome local businesses and church.
Check out our website … and calendar
Find YOUR joy by volunteering here!
Our next Volunteer Orientation is Saturday, September 4 at 1pm. You don’t have to be an artist to volunteer. Help is needed in many ways!
Learn more about our Art MD Healing Art Kits and our Healing Arts Outreach programs — plus ways you can help HERE.
*** Call for Entries – our next show that will be open for entries is our annual MEMBERS SHOW in January 2022 ***
Support local arts and get discounts in our shop and on classes! Join us today! Click HERE.
We can host your private party! From a child’s birthday party to a girls’ night out or bridal or baby shower … if you want to add some sparkle and artistic shine to your party – check this out!
Also check out our friends at Walton Writers and On Stage Walton who also make Walton County a creative and enjoyable place to live!
