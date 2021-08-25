Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts, Aug./Sept. Calendar

See the August and September Calendar for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts – always adding new classes and events so check back often!



The winning pieces in our Regional Art Show were announced by the judge of the show, Father Anthony Salzman at our Reception held a couple of weeks ago.



Congratulations to all who made it into this juried show!



<Note to all: many of the amazing works of art in this show are available for purchase>



BEST IN SHOW

Blue Vessel by Paul Senn



2D

1 – Emily by Barbara Barth

2 – Reflection by Lily Bilsland

3 – Imagine by Trisha Watson



3D

1 – Radiant by Michael Gibson

2 – Wet Effect by Paul Senn

3 – Border Collie by Telia Hanks



PHOTOGRAPHY

1 – My Grandpa’s Car by Robert Richardson

2 – Calla Lily by Robert Richardson

3 – Church Courtyard by Stella Spyrou



FUNCTIONAL POTTERY

1 – The Kraken by Kim Roberson

2 – Heron Ginger Jar by Amy Pickens

3 – Scarlett Red by Rebecca Braswell



FIBER

1 – Creekside Home by Donna Campo

2 – Pterra by Brooke Hoffman

3 – Stained Glass Shawl by Debra Alling



We welcome you all to visit, relax and enjoy the beautiful works of art in our Regional Art Show. As always, there is no fee to enter the gallery.



N*E*W CLASSES & Free Gatherings



CLASSES – sign up by the day before class



Introduction to Creative Bullet Journaling – click to learn more

“It is a way to track the past, order the present, and design the future.” This two-hour class is offered on these three dates (it is the same class). Choose from these various days/times … and more classes will be added soon by our new teacher, Ann Mann!

Thursday August 26 from 6 – 8pm

Wednesday September 1 from 12:30 – 2:30pm

Saturday September 18 from 10:00 am – Noon





Woodturning: Small Bowl – click to learn more

THREE dates/times to choose from! With Todd Tetterton.

Friday 9/24 from 6 – 9 pm

Sat 9/25 from 9 – noon or

Sat 9/25 from 1 – 4 pm



FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS – drop-in, no RSVP needed

Painting angels for our ART MD kits: Thursdays starting 8/26 from 1 – 3 pm. Learn more HERE Mini painting lesson and donate your painting for our ART MD kits. With JoeAnn Nehmer.



Fun with Fiber Arts Fellowship Group: Thursdays starting 8/26 from 1 – 3 pm. Learn more HERE



For knitters, crochet, weaving, etc! With Grace McCormick.

Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website.



Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



MONTHLY CLASSES

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, Sept 17 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night

Saturday, September 4 from 7 – 9 pm.

Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:

Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am



Beginner Pottery six week course began August 3Register by emailing Rebecca



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Details for Kids' classes can be found HERE on our website.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, September 4from 12 – 2. — painting TBA. Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (RESUMES September 7!!)

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons





Saturday Soiree: Patriot Day Sept 11 –

more info to come – Service Project: make a feral cat house | discounts to all military, law enforcement and other service members on all workshops (pottery and watercolor planned so far)



Pirate Day: Saturday Sept 18 –

kid-centered events and workshops in the planning stages!



Stay tuned for more info to come!