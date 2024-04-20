Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts gala is scheduled for Friday, April 26

This upcoming weekend, Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will showcase its contributions to the local art community in two key events.

The first will be a gala evening event at Sparrow Grove Manor. From 7 – 10 p.m. on Friday night, April 26, there will be A Toast to the Arts Gala event at Sparrow Grove Manor that will offer wine tasting, Hors D’oeuvres, a DJ with dancing and a silent auction. The special guest will be Dr. Allan Armitage, UGA professor emeritus of horticulture.

On Saturday, April 27, there will be a Nature Meets Art Garden Tour featuring 12 garden stops as well as a Garden Art Show and sale at The Roe.

Our SILENT AUCTION will be held Friday evening — We have some fabulous items for you to bid on — here is a small sample!  

  • Art and jewelry by our artist-members 
  • Gift cards to Growers Outlet
  • Gift cards to The Roe
  • Various Gift baskets filled with fun gift cards and more
  • Golf for four at The Georgia Club
  • a bottle of Port, Chateau Elon 
  • Private paint party with Jennifer for four
  • Folk Art Face Jug 
  • Tickets to Gibbs Gardens
  • AND SO MUCH MORE!!!

Tickets are available now. You can get the by visiting the art center, calling 770-207-9837 or buy online HERE. The cost of the tickets are:

REGULAR PRICE (April 1 until we sell out!!)

  • $45 for A Toast to the Arts
  • $30 for Garden Tour
  • Combo ticket for both events: $65

​​You may purchase your tickets online or drop by the Art Center.

