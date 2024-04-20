Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts gala is scheduled for Friday, April 26

This upcoming weekend, Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will showcase its contributions to the local art community in two key events.

The first will be a gala evening event at Sparrow Grove Manor. From 7 – 10 p.m. on Friday night, April 26, there will be A Toast to the Arts Gala event at Sparrow Grove Manor that will offer wine tasting, Hors D’oeuvres, a DJ with dancing and a silent auction. The special guest will be Dr. Allan Armitage, UGA professor emeritus of horticulture.

On Saturday, April 27, there will be a Nature Meets Art Garden Tour featuring 12 garden stops as well as a Garden Art Show and sale at The Roe.

Our SILENT AUCTION will be held Friday evening — We have some fabulous items for you to bid on — here is a small sample!

Art and jewelry by our artist-members

Gift cards to Growers Outlet

Gift cards to The Roe

Various Gift baskets filled with fun gift cards and more

Golf for four at The Georgia Club

a bottle of Port, Chateau Elon

Private paint party with Jennifer for four

Folk Art Face Jug

Tickets to Gibbs Gardens

AND SO MUCH MORE!!!

Tickets are available now. You can get the by visiting the art center, calling 770-207-9837 or buy online HERE. The cost of the tickets are:

REGULAR PRICE (April 1 until we sell out!!)

$45 for A Toast to the Arts

$30 for Garden Tour

Combo ticket for both events: $65

​​You may purchase your tickets online or drop by the Art Center.

