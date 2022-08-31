Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts received $12,000 Bridge Grant from state

Grant investment will support art programs, operations, education in 48 counties, including Walton

File photo



ATLANTA – Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), recently announced the recipients of its Bridge, Project, and Arts Education grants as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023, which began on July 1. A total of 253 grants were awarded for arts initiatives throughout the state. This year’s more than $3.1 million in grant funding is an increase of more than $1 million over last year’s total.

The Bridge Grant will provide funding for operating support to 134 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 59 art projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 60 organizations.

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts was one of the recipients, receiving a $12,000 Bridge Grant.

“Georgia’s arts industry supports the health of our communities, employs tens of thousands in cities and towns of all sizes across the state, and enhances our daily lives and experiences,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in a press release. “Our arts organizations are constantly creating, innovating, and flourishing as sources of inspiration for our communities. We are pleased to distribute funding that will contribute to the vitality of our state.”

“The arts organization was commended by the panelists for its community leadership role by attracting tourism, supporting art education, creating vibrancy, engaging with its neighbors through inclusivity, and sharing the healing properties of art with differently-abled individuals and those exposed to trauma,” Reese said. “GCA panelists also examined applicants’ efforts toward improving sustainability and fiscal responsibility. MWCA received high marks for its creative approach to adversity and its focus on the community’s needs in difficult times. We appreciate GCA’s and Georgia Humanities support of our teaching programs and the local support of our Healing Arts programs by Walton EMC Operation RoundUp, Walton County Health Care Foundation, Walmart, and other local business supporters.”

Reese said she hopes that the community will stop in to see all that the art center has to offer. All are welcome.

Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly, the National Endowment for the Arts, and $2 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), which enabled more grants and larger awards compared to last year. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, schools, cities, colleges, and multi-discipline arts entities. Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in fall 2022.

“The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years, and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together, and aiding classroom learning as we inspire the workforce of the future,” Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly said in a press release. “The 253 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations bring more people back to work while enhancing the qualities that make Georgia so special.”

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) used Peer Review Panels to judge and review the eligible applications received. Following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts, the panelists are made up of GCA Council members, fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, and citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge.

In 2020, Georgia’s arts and creative industries employed 134,217 workers, who earned wages and benefits totaling over $11.4 billion, according to a National Endowment for the Arts report. Despite unprecedented challenges, the industry contributed $23.8 billion, or 3.8% of total state GDP, to the state’s economy.

About Georgia Council for the Arts

Georgia Council for the Arts is a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development whose mission is to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support the vital arts industry, preserve the state’s cultural heritage, increase tourism, and nurture strong communities. Funding for Georgia Council for the Arts is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Visit www.gaarts.org for more information.



About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a destination for arts and location for film, music, and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit www.georgia.org for more information.