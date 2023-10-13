Monroe Walton Center for the Arts Saturday Soiree at Fall Fest Saturday

Monroe Walton County Center for the Arts will have its October Saturday Soiree during the Monroe Fall Fest in downtown Monroe this Saturday.

Attendees at the festival are invited to drop in at MWCA, located at 205 S Broad Street and enjoy all the activities that the center will have going on, including the Pop up Shops that will be going out front between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. You are also invited to browse the gallery and shop inside at the gift shop or participate in some of the special projects they will have going on.

These include:

Pottery project: Witch’s Hat with Rebecca (from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) $25 per hat – fun for all ages!

(from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) $25 per hat – Face painting ($2 – $5)

($2 – $5) Baked goods sale plus Caramel apples, Popcorn and Cotton Candy

plus Caramel apples, Popcorn and Cotton Candy Egg Hunt – the biggest yet. – Our BIGGEST “egg” hunt yet!! Look for a clear “egg” with a ticket inside around town (60+ will be hidden!!) — bring in the egg and exchange it for a free handmade pottery leaf – made by our pottery instructor, Rebecca and a few helpers! ONE per family, please!!





