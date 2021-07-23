Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts – See July Calendar updates

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our JULY calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often! (August calendar will be updated soon!)



TWO fun drop-in Workshops – Saturday Soiree – July 24









Drop by for a fun day of making! You don’t have to pre-register – just come by and see what we’re up to!

Drop by for a fun day of making! You don’t have to pre-register – just come by and see what we’re up to!



Water Color with Donna Coffman

Paint a trio of watercolor popsicles while you learn two main watercolor techniques: wet on wet and lifting.

These can be matted and framed or made into cards.

Drop in at 10, 11:30 or 1:00 for a one-hour class

Fee: $15

Ages 14 to adults





POTTERY PROJECT: Woven basket with Rebecca Braswell

Drop in at 10, 12 or 2:00 to make a clay woven basket with Rebecca

Age: Fun for all ages – littles will need a little help from a parent.

Fee: $40 per basket. Baskets will be ready in two weeks.REGIONAL SHOW opens August 4!









The jurors met Monday evening and have curated a wondrous show for our community! 114 works of art from 51 artists have been accepted into the Regional Show that opens August 4.



Here’s a quick sample of some the works you will see in these categories:2D3DFiberFunctional Pottery andPhotography

Thank you to ALL who entered – your works will make this an interesting, beautiful and robust show! Congratulations to all who made it into the show!



A BIG THANK YOU to our jurors: Jamie Joiner, Megan Sims and Blake Peters. They spent several hours making some tough decisions









Saturday Soiree: August 14 … DINO DAY!









Visit Downtown Monroe for a roaring good time on Saturday, August 14 – also our Soiree Saturday which means … We will have lots of fun workshops … and yet another of our awesome scavenger hunts … for DINO EGGS! Stay tuned!!Currently in the gallery:

Pottery show and sale – last day is July 29

Come snag some great pottery at great prices made by many of our pottery (adult and kid) students!









Featured:Sheryl JohnstonBeth TrinhCourtney ProphettSharon EnlowHollie and Rylan WyrickMindy Murphy (not a student)Shelby Brown



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



MONTHLY CLASSES

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, August 20 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night

Saturday, August 7 from 7 – 9 pm.

Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:



Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am



Beginner Pottery six week course begins August 3 Register by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:



Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HEREKids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.



Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, August 7from 12 – 2. — painting TBA. Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (RESUMES in September!!)

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons



