Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts – See July Calendar updates

|Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our JULY calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often! (August calendar will be updated soon!)
TWO fun drop-in Workshops – Saturday Soiree – July 24
Drop by for a fun day of making! You don’t have to pre-register – just come by and see what we’re up to!
Drop by for a fun day of making! You don’t have to pre-register – just come by and see what we’re up to!
Water Color with Donna Coffman
Paint a trio of watercolor popsicles while you learn two main watercolor techniques: wet on wet and lifting.
These can be matted and framed or made into cards.
Drop in at 10, 11:30 or 1:00 for a one-hour class
Fee: $15
Ages 14 to adults
POTTERY PROJECT: Woven basket with Rebecca Braswell
Drop in at 10, 12 or 2:00 to make a clay woven basket with Rebecca
Age: Fun for all ages – littles will need a little help from a parent.
Fee: $40 per basket. Baskets will be ready in two weeks.REGIONAL SHOW opens August 4!
The jurors met Monday evening and have curated a wondrous show for our community! 114 works of art from 51 artists have been accepted into the Regional Show that opens August 4.
Here’s a quick sample of some the works you will see in these categories:2D3DFiberFunctional Pottery andPhotography
Thank you to ALL who entered – your works will make this an interesting, beautiful and robust show! Congratulations to all who made it into the show!
A BIG THANK YOU to our jurors: Jamie Joiner, Megan Sims and Blake Peters. They spent several hours making some tough decisions
Saturday Soiree: August 14 … DINO DAY!
Visit Downtown Monroe for a roaring good time on Saturday, August 14 – also our Soiree Saturday which means … We will have lots of fun workshops … and yet another of our awesome scavenger hunts … for DINO EGGS! Stay tuned!!Currently in the gallery:
Pottery show and sale – last day is July 29
Come snag some great pottery at great prices made by many of our pottery (adult and kid) students!
Featured:Sheryl JohnstonBeth TrinhCourtney ProphettSharon EnlowHollie and Rylan WyrickMindy Murphy (not a student)Shelby Brown
Adult and older teen Classes
Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
MONTHLY CLASSES
SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:
Friday, August 20 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA
Walton Writers events
Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!
MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night
Saturday, August 7 from 7 – 9 pm.
Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach
WEEKLY CLASSES
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:
Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.
Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach
POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:
Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only
Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and
Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am
Beginner Pottery six week course begins August 3 Register by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 12 – 1
REGISTER HERE
DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm
REGISTER HEREKids’ Classes
Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.
Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman
ages 6+ — Saturday, August 7from 12 – 2. — painting TBA. Email Donna to register and pay
Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca
ART ASAP (RESUMES in September!!)
(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons
|Thank you to these visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021In times like these, we have extra-special reasons to be grateful to our business sponsors.
These businesses appreciate the good we are doing in our community and have said an enthusiastic “YES!” to our 2021 Business Sponsor Campaign with tax-deductible donations. Please support these businesses and thank them for their sponsorship.
BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us.
Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.
|Check out our website … and calendarFind YOUR joy by volunteering here!Our next Volunteer Orientation is Saturday, August 7 at 1pm. You don’t have to be an artist to volunteer. Help is needed in many ways!
Learn more about our Art MD Healing Art Kits and our Healing Arts Outreach programs — plus ways you can help HERE.
*** Call for Entries – our next show that will be open for entries is our annual MEMBERS SHOW in January 2022 ***
Support local arts and get discounts in our shop and on classes! Join us today! Click HERE.
We can host your private party! From a child’s birthday party to a girls’ night out or bridal or baby shower … if you want to add some sparkle and artistic shine to your party – check this out!
Also check out our friends at Walton Writers and On Stage Walton who also make Walton County a creative and enjoyable place to live!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.