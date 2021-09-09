Monroe Walton Center for the Arts to celebrate Sept. 11 with a Day of Remembrance and Service

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our SEPTEMBER calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!

TWO SPECIAL WEEKENDS IN SEPTEMBER:



* Sept 11: Saturday Soiree & Patriot Day

* Sept 18: Pirate Day in downtown Monroe



Sept 11: Saturday Soiree & Patriot Day – a day of remembrance and service







SERVICE PROJECT for 9/11: from 3 – 5 pm



Make a Feral Cat Shelter

​Our Service project will be making feral cat shelters with Dawn Smith, who runs a local TNR program..



Trap – Neuter – Release programs help with out-of-control cat populations by trapping and neutering feral cats. Dawn is a stained glass artist here but has a passion for caring for cat colonies.



PLEASE BRING TWO STORAGE BINS

Shelters are made from two inexpensive storage bins and insulated with straw. An earth-tone bin blends in best with the environment, making it aesthetically pleasing to you and your neighbors and more natural in appearance to the cats. Common sizes of bins are 30-35 gallon (22-32″ high x 16-20″ wide x 16-20″ long) and 20-22 gallon (16-26″ high x 20″ wide and 17-22″ long). Exact sizes vary by brand, so just make sure that the smaller bin will fit completely inside the larger bin with the lid on both bins.



We will provide the straw, tools and other supplies.



Norm Reese, DVM will also be on hand to help and answer questions.



Sponsored by Animal Care Hospital of Bold Springs.



CREATIVE WORKSHOPS

Patriot Day thank you: All military or first responders get a 50% discount on our workshops today.



Crooked House Pottery Workshop

Drop in on the hour at 11, 12, 1, 2 or 3

Fee: $25.

Make a hand-built pottery “crooked house” with Rebecca. Cute for mantle or garden or patio – you can place a tea light inside if you wish. Fun for all ages; young children will need a parent’s help. Your house will be ready in about two weeks.



Beaded Bracelets with Julie

Class times will be 10:30, 11:30, 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30.

$8 each (charms extra)

If you would like to reserve a time, please email Julie.

Walk ins will be accepted if there is room. See sign up sheet when you arrive. You can make whatever you would like, but many Red, White and Blue will be available! ​Fun for all ages!



Face-painting with Christina

Christina will be here with patriotic-themed face paint – $3-6. She will be here from 10 – 2.Pirate Day: September 18



Monroe LOVES a fun day out, and thanks to our friends at On Stage Walton, our downtown is planning PIRATE DAY on September 18!



TREASURE HUNT

Here at MWCA, we’re planning a Treasure Hunt! Figure out the clues provided that will direct you to specific downtown shops where helpful maties will stamp your map. Turn your map in to us for a chance to win a Treasure Chest of art supplies. If you TALK LIKE A PIRATE, you’ll get a prize – a free Pirate Necklace!



FREE ACTIVITY

MAKE YOUR OWN PIRATE BEADED HAIR CLIP

Nancy will be here with a selection of beads and feathers to make your own dangle of beads – while supplies last!



PAINT WITH CARLEE

Carlee will be back with a pirate-y parrot painting for the kids – $10. Drop in anytime between 10-2. She will have both some canvases with the parrot drawn in and some blank canvases – to-go kits, too!



BEADED BRACELETS WITH JULIE

Julie will be here with the 1000’s of beads and special pirate-y charms for you to make your own bracelets – $8 and up



PIRATE LOOT

Rebecca is busy creating doubloon necklaces and skull & crossbones eye patches!

Donna Campo is making a few felt pirate hat and hook sets!



FUN!!!!







Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



MONTHLY CLASSES

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, Sept 17 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: cow!



Introduction to Creative Bullet Journaling

NOTE: this class is a highly recommended prerequisite (but not required) to create your own journal and get you started

Saturday September 18 from 10:00 am – Noon



Journaling with Creative lettering and Doodles

Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 – 11 am



Journaling with Pictures, Stickers and Ephemera

Saturday October 2 from 10am-11am



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night

Saturday, October 2 from 7 – 9 pm.

Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach



WOODTURNING: Bowl class with Todd Tetterton

All classes are full – Sept & 25 – but Todd is keeping a Wait List. Email him if you’d like to be added to his wait list.





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am

Beginner Pottery next six week course begins on September 28Register by emailing Rebecca



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



MONROE MAKERS – free creative gathering

Thursdays from 1 – 3 — drop-in to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, October 2from 12 – 2. — painting TBA. Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (RESUMES TODAY – September 7!!)

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited.



September – May only – Tuesday afternoons



