Monthly GOP meeting will be Tuesday, April 9, at Monroe First Methodist Church

Walton GOP to host forums at upcoming meetings

The Walton County Republican Party will hosts its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 9, at Monroe First Methodist Church at 7 p.m. in the church Fellowship Hall.

The event will feature candidates for Walton County sheriff and Clerk of Superior Court.

Other upcoming monthly meetings will be Tuesday, May 14, and Tuesday, June 11. Candidates for Walton County Chairman will take part in the May 14 meeting.

The 2024 primary will be Tuesday, May 21. Early voting begins on Monday, April 29.

