MPD Report: 15-year-old shot in Tanglewood; juvenile assaults his mother again; more entering auto issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 17 – 25, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Pan handling – E Church St; Chestnut Cupboard. In reference to a black male asking for money out front of the store. Subject was issued a criminals trespass warning for Chestnut Cupboard.

Juvenile Issue – E. Church St: Male subject assaulted his mother again. Department of Juvenile Justice contacted and hold placed at Rockdale YDC.

Traffic Stop – E Church St & Tall Oaks Dr: Traffic stop initiated on vehicle for an equipment violation and Suspended registration. Male subject was arrested and released on copy for suspended registration.

Enter Auto – W 5th Street in reference to two males attempting to break into vehicles. Contact lost with suspects after a brief foot pursuit.

Power lines – Lakeview Drive – Officer stood by until Monroe Utilities removed wire that was partially in the roadway.

Reckless Driver – HWY 138 at Spring Street In reference to a Red Ford Mustang passing vehicles and driving recklessly. There was contact with the Mustang and there was no violations.

Traffic Stop – Davis St @ Magnolia St.- Vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. Two males and a female were all taken into custody for poss. drug related objects, poss crack cocaine, poss schedule 3, poss. schedule 4, possession marijuana.

Lost Item – Unisia Drive. Female subject reported someone taking $800 out of her lost wallet before returning it to the manager. Report completed.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street in reference to an intoxicated female subject asking people if they will sell her narcotics. She was released on two City Citations and an employee of McDonald’s took her home.

Fraud – Knight St – In reference to someone taking approximately $1822.72 from (2) different CashApp cards. Report taken.

Suspicious person – West Spring Street in reference to a black male subject selling I Pod Pro. Made contact with the subject. All okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Bankers Blvd – In reference to a truck parked in the parking lot running. Contact made with driver and all OK.

Wanted Person – Roosevelt St. Female subject arrested for outstanding warrants and turned over to Walton County Jail.

Suspicious Person – Harrys Marathon – Male subject on location who had a TPO from the location and advised he knew he was not supposed to be on location. He was taken into custody for criminal trespass.

Other Law – Harrys Marathon – Third party caller stating a female was walking in the area. Officer patrol the area and had negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Maple St. Anonymous caller reported that a named subject was outside cussing, area checked with no contact.

Welfare Check – Wendy’s- In reference to the complainant stating they saw an older man grab a younger female by the back of the neck and get into a vehicle. Negative contact was made with the vehicle in the parking lot or surrounding areas.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. – Subject was taken into custody for a Walton County Warrant.

Enter Auto – E Church St. – Female subject reported that her purse with various items inside it, was taken from inside a work van that she left the purse in. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St at Washington St. Subject on a bicycle wearing a hoodie riding in the middle of the road with no lights, Subject attempted to evade by going down W Washington. He was identified and he stated he resides at an address on Michael Circle. He was advised of bicycle laws and advised to go home.

Suspicious Vehicle and Occupants – S. Madison Ave. Felker Park – The vehicle was occupied by six juveniles, the parents of two juveniles were contacted to come pick up the juveniles, three male juveniles were released to the parent of one and the three females were released to the parent of another.

Dispute – G W Carver ongoing issue between a mother and a daughter. The mother, after consuming alcohol, went to her daughter’s house and caused a disturbance after cursing the daughter, her roommates, and roommate’s children out. The mother refused to leave and the daughter was informed of the TPO process and to call back if she wished for her mother to be trespassed.

Other Law – W. Marable St: A third party caller called in stating that there was a dispute at this address, the actual address was W. Marable St contact was made and there was no dispute, the female on location was intoxicated.

Suspicious Persons – Storehouse CT; – In reference to a male and two females sitting outside the complainant’s residence. Complainant stated the male possibly had a gun. Area checked with negative contact.

Suspicious person – E. Spring St.-The male subject was located on the side of the building pulling on a car door of a vehicle that did not belong to him, he was intoxicated. He was arrested for criminal attempt, public intoxication, and loitering.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138/West Spring – Complainant advised a truck was honking the horn at him and he felt threatened. Negative contact with suspect vehicle.

Damage to Property – Ridge Rd. – Complainant advised a stick was thrown into her window around 2100 to 2130 hours last date causing the window to be broken. Suspect left in a beige/gold colored car.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St @ Wayne St- In reference to the complainant stating a tractor trailer turned off E Spring St onto Wayne St and struck a power pole. Pole had slight damage and the crosswalk button on said pole was broken off. DOT notified.

Verbal Dispute – S. Broad St. “Dollar General” – Dispute between two males in reference to place in line at checkout. The dispute was verbal and did not get physical. Both parties separated before officer arrival.

Dispute – Deer Acres- Male and female at hotel past checkout. Situation mediated and persons left the hotel.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 @ 138 On Ramp – Vehicle stopped for multiple equipment violations – driver was arrested for obstruction and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Person Shot – Tanglewood Drive. – Original call came in as shots fired and a person was shot but caller would not give any other information. A few minutes later Piedmont Walton called in reference to a subject with a gunshot wound. Subject was a 15-year-old male. Turned over to CID