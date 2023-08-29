MPD Report: Man wants to turn himself in to the police for selling his soul to the devil

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 17 – 24,2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Ridgeview – In reference to a mother trying to leave her 16-year-old son at Ridgeview. Mother arrived on scene after being contacted by police and picked her child up.

Loud Music – Area of Tanglewood Dr. – Negative contact with loud music.

Dispute – New Lacy St. In reference to a couple having a dispute with woman being three months pregnant under the influence of alcohol, tobacco and Marijuana yelling at the male. Parties separated for the night. No physical harm was made.

Other Law – S Broad St; – Reference to complainant who stated he took methamphetamine 3 days ago and sold his soul to the devil. He wanted to turn himself in for selling his soul to the devil.

Followup – Douglas St- Male subject wanting remedies for harassment reference prior case. Temporary Protection Order process advised.

Illegal Dumping – S Broad St- Subject said that a property owner said it was ok to dump on his property, but the property was not able to be reached by phone to confirm. Instructed the subject to pick up the trash he was going to leave until the property owner can confirm. Issue resolved.

Dispute – Oak St; – Female subject caught her ex with another female. The female subject claimed the male pulled a firearm on her and threatened her with it. No charges taken due to inconsistent stories from her and insufficient probable cause, report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – E Fambrough- Reference to motorcycle left at location. The motorcycle is not reported stolen at this time.

Warrant Attempt – New Lacy St. – Reference for a warrant for a named subject. He was not at the residence and residence state he’s out of town somewhere in Florida, or Kentucky, or maybe Alabama.

Damage to Property – E Washington St. – Reference to a damage to a Silver Camaro from equipment in the motor pool while parked during training. Report taken.

Damage to Property – White Oak Drive – Reference to female subject wanting to report that her Tan Honda Accord was hit sometime during the night while parked on the street at a friend’s house.

Traffic Stop/Arrest) Michael Etchinson Road at Checkers – Female subject stopped for a traffic offense. She was found to have a valid warrant for arrest out of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a traffic offense. She was arrested without incident and turned over to the Walton County Jail.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring Street at Waffle House – Female subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of her vehicle found her to be in possession of marijuana and oxycodone pills. She was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drugs to be kept in the original container. She was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Welfare Check – Pavilion Pkwy – A small child that climbed out of the window of a vehicle left unattended and walking through the parking lot. When the Father came out he was arrested for cruelty to children 2nd degree.

Dispute – MLK Jr. Blvd; Applebee’s: In reference to the complainant advising the service at Applebee’s was unprofessional and the waiter was being rude. Parties were separated and remedies were advised.

Harassment – Nowell Street – In reference to a female subject being contacted by a co-worker girlfriend. Report taken.

Traffic stop – West Spring St; Quality Foods. In reference to Oglethorpe County S.O. Bolo of a named subject wanted for Felony Charges. Vehicle located and stopped. See call 10 for further which ended up in his arrest.

Firearms – Launius Ave – It was not Firearms, it was a vehicles exhaust.

Suspicious Person – West Spring / Breedlove – In reference to locating the wanted subject from a previous cal. He was arrested for warrants with no incident.

Suspicious person – Cedar Ln: In reference to the complainant advising two males and a female possibly on drugs walking around in the area. Negative contact.

Loud Music – Birch St. Subjects having a birthday party was asked to turn down music.

Loud Music – Bryant Ln – No loud music heard in the area.

Dispute – Harris Street – In reference to a mother being worried about her son driving her Impala because it is too fast. All okay.

Domestic call – White Oak Ln. In reference to a male and female having an altercation over a civil issue. One did not want to press charges on the other for criminal damage to property. A non- prosecution waiver form was signed, remedies advised, parties separated, and report taken.

Welfare Check – East Spring and Felker St – In reference to male subject laying on the ground near a scooter. The subject was later charged for DUI by GSP and released on a copy of the citation.