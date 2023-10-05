MPD Reports: 12-year-old reports on threats made by father against mother; homeless issue and suicide attempt and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 21 – 28, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – Tanglewood Dr. – In reference to an individual’s juvenile daughter and another engaging in inappropriate behavior. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Allstar Gas Station – In reference to the complainant wanting a report for his damaged vehicle. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mobley Circle – Gold Honda passenger car parked on the wrong side of the road occupied two times.

Suspicious Person – High School Ave. – In reference to a male subject walking on High School Avenue. The male was identified. All ok.

Dispute – Gatewood Way – Verbal dispute. Complainant gone when officers arrived. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – S Hammond Dr; First Christian Church- In reference to a homeless individual sleeping outside.

Dispute – East Church Street @ Chestnut Cupboard; In reference to a black male on location making threats to the complainant. The individual making threats was gone when officers arrive. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/ Foot Pursuit/ Arrest) Hwy 78 E @ Jim Daws Rd- Named stopped for traffic violation, subject fled on foot and was apprehended. Warrants taken for obstruction.

Theft Report – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton- Subject wanting to report wallet stolen by hospital staff. It was discovered the wallet was still at his resident care facility in Loganville.

Suspicious person – W Spring St: In reference to the complainant advising of a female walking alongside the road and appeared to be on drugs. The area was checked, and negative contact was made.

Dispute – Golfview Ter: In reference to the complainant advising her and her husband were in a verbal altercation that has been an ongoing issue. Both Parties agreed to separate, and remedies were advised.

Enter Auto – Edwards Street – In reference to a 38-handgun stolen on Saturday night (09/23/23). Report Taken.

Suspicious Person – Stokes Street / South Madison – In reference to a named subject operating a bike without lights in the roadway. Bike requirements explained.

Suicide attempt – Carwood Dr. In reference to a female subject taking several potassium pills. Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Golfview Ter- The complainant was the son of the offender and the victim from a call above, The complainant was a 12-year-old that called due to his father making comments and displaying with his hands choking his wife. The offender was arrested for Terroristic threats, cruelty to children, and criminal trespass.

Civil Issue – Tanglewood Drive – In reference to a vehicle repossession paperwork provided by tow company. All okay

Traffic Stop / Arrest – Named subject being arrested for a Walton County Sheriff’s Office warrant and possession of Crack Cocaine.

Domestic Dispute – Wheel House Lane- Complainant called due to her getting into an argument with her grandmother. No signs of physical violence. Grandmother was advised of remedies she can take as the legal guardian to her granddaughter.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 138/ Michael Etchison Rd.- In reference to a male walking close to the road and appeared to be staggering, negative contact with subject.

Firearms Pine Park St/Davis Street- Report of gunshots heard in the area at 3 am and again at 6:40 am this morning. Complainant requested extra patrol in the area. Patrol conducted.

Dispute – W. Spring St. – A dispute between a named subject and an employee at the phone repair shop. Dispute was mediated, the subject had an unrelated outstanding warrant through WCSO and was placed under arrest and transported to WCSO without issue.

