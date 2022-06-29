MPD Reports: Animal complaints; plane with engine trouble manages to land; boyfriend dumps bleach on his girlfriend’s clothes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 16 – 23, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic violence – In reference to a female subject striking another female in the face and breaking a window in the residence. She was arrested for FV battery and Criminal Trespass.

Harassment – N Broad St A named male subject requested information on the Temporary Protection Order process.

Animal complaint – Green Street. Opossum in yard that was removed.

Damage To Property – Storehouse Ct. Complainant reported his car being scratched overnight and request extra patrol due to large crowds in front of his house.

Dispute – New Lacy St; In reference to the complainant reporting that she got into a physical altercation with her boyfriend who dumped bleach on her clothes. Report taken.

Warrant Service – W Reese St: Warrant Service on a named subject. Negative contact at residence. Subject is currently in Morgan CO. Jail.

Welfare Check – S. Broad St; In reference to a juvenile asking for money. Area checked with negative contact.

Juvenile Problem – W Creek Circle: Regarding kids throwing rocks in the roadway. All was ok on scene.

Dispute – Bryant Rd. Report of a 911 hang up and a dispute in the area. The address is invalid, and the area was checked, with no contact.

Drugs – W Spring St (Piedmont Walton) Subject on location with meth. Warrants taken due to his current medical situation.

Animal Complaint – B. Baron Dr; In reference to a dog tied up outside without water or shelter. Contact was made with the homeowner that showed me the dog and that it had water and shelter.

Plane Crash – Towler St. Monroe Airport; In reference to the FFA stating a plane had possibly crashed. There was no plane crash and contact was made with the pilot that stated he had engine problems but was able to land safely.

Dispute – Walker Dr. Mother and daughter verbal dispute over property. Both parties gone upon arrival.

Entering Auto – Ford Street. In reference to a Cadillac entered sometime between 06/16/2022 and this date. No items taken from the vehicle, although the steering column was damaged.

Harassment – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to the complainant reporting that the ex-wife of her boyfriend has been harassing her via social media. Available remedies were discussed, and a report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Deer acres in reference to a juvenile male possibly having a firearm. Juvenile was in possession of a toy gun. Toy given to mother on location. All ok.

10-96 – Breedlove Dr in reference to a 10-13 subject gone from Ridgeview. Male subject returned prior to arrival. All ok.

Hit and Run – Tractor Supply – Complainant called in reference to a vehicle collision, the other driver left the scene after observing no damage to their vehicle. Gears report declined.

Other Law – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to a woman attempting to retrieve her son’s wallet from his vehicle at Taylor’s. Wallet retrieved. All ok.

Burglary – Sorrells Street. In reference to a broken window in the back of the residence. The complainant stated that one piece of jewelry was missing from the residence. Report taken.

Warrant Service – W Reese St in reference to a subject who has an active warrant for probation violation. He is currently in custody at Morgan County Jail.

Damage to property – Mountain View Dr in reference to juveniles breaking a window with a stick. Juveniles located along with Father. Damage occurred to vacant residence. Father advised the renter of the property was advised of the incident. All ok