MPD Reports: Apartment shot at; Juveniles block vehicle leaving ATM and panhandle for money; Unknown narcotic gummy given to juvenile

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 16 – 23, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Animal Issue – Roosevelt St / 520 Roosevelt St, Complainant called due to a dog being off leash. The Complainant was scared to get out of her vehicle and go back into her home. Made contact with the owner of the dogs. AC also responded.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St. Male subject was taken into custody on a violation of probation warrant. Transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Identity Fraud – N Madison Ave Complainant reported she received several credit applications for credit she did not apply for. Report Made.

Juvenile Complaint – Juvenile Court – Probation official called in reference to a juvenile receiving an unknown narcotic gummy from another juvenile at “Thinking for a change” program. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – E Marable St / HOT SPOT, Male subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation, transported to the WCSO. Probable cause for the traffic stop brake light.

Warrant Attempt – Pine Park St, Male subject was arrested for an active warrant, Animal Cruelty. Contact made warrant was confirmed. Subject transported to WCSO without incident.

Dispute – Haven Inn, incident was a civil matter. Complainant was advised to call Management to stress his civil issue.

Dispute – S Broad St in reference to a missing key. Key was later located. All ok.

Damage to Property – MPD -Female called in reference to completing an accident report from the previous day. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Mill Stone Bluff in reference to a male’s vehicle being entered

Probation Violation – Alcovy St -Transported a male for probation due to a warrant. Transported the male to the jail for probation without incident.

Theft Report – MPD -Complainant reported a named subject took a picture of her cashapp debit card and used her card to log into his cashapp account and withdrew $925.00. Report taken.

Dispute – Plaza Dr -Female and male disputing verbally. Situation mediated parties separated.

FOLLOW UP from previous call 23, Male subject involved in the entering auto was located and arrested. A holster was recovered but the firearm is still missing.

Dispute – Woodland Road – Complainant called in reference to her granddaughter taking her vehicle out of state without permission. She did not want to pursue criminal charges at this time. Remedies advised.

Juvenile Complaint – MPD -Two females called in reference to two black male juveniles stopping their vehicle by standing in front of it and panhandling for money after they went to the ATM. The description matched from a previous call. Extra patrol for the business areas of Walmart and Truist Bank during daytime hours.

Juvenile Complaint – South Madison Ave in reference to a male juvenile not wanting to get in the vehicle with his grandmother and then running away. He was placed on GCIC as a runaway.

Dispute – East Fambrough St Dispute over an incident that occurred weeks ago. Parties were separated and no police assistance was needed.

Dispute – South Madison Ave Male and his wife arguing over him drinking. Situation Mediated.

Dispute – Pavilion Pkwy in reference to an ex-employee on location possible with a gun and intoxicated. Given Criminal Trespass warning.

Damage to Property – Davis St Apt in reference to this apartment being shot at several times with no one being hit. CID was notified.

Enter Auto – S. Broad St; In reference to the complainant stating he has someone on video looking into his jeep window and walking off. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Plantation Dr: Warrant attempt on subject. Negative contact at residence.

Child Abuse – Blaine St. DFACS reported an incident involving bruises being left on a female. The incident occurred in Suwanee and DFACS was advised to contact them.

Suspicious vehicle – HWY 78 E at West Spring Street in reference to a tractor trailer driving with a flat tire. Negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pine Crest Dr: All was ok. Vehicle was parked while workers were moving.