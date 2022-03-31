MPD Reports: Armed robbery call was clerk nervous over armed customer; driver hands over license then flees on foot leaving child in car

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Threats – Towler Street – Complainant was concerned about videos posted by a juvenile with a gun making claims to harm people. Report taken.

Dispute – East Spring Street in reference to a customer arguing with an employee on location. All okay

Suspicious Vehicle – Stonecreek Way; In reference to a vehicle parked near of the complainant’s driveway. Contact was made with the driver who stated she was waiting for her boyfriend to finish presser washing the neighbor’s house. All okay.

Civil Issue – MPD – Complainant reported a vehicle she purchased from 809 North Broad Street was having mechanical issues. Dealer would not refund her money. Advised of civil remedies.

Entering Auto – Wheel House Ln in reference to entering auto that happened sometime last night. A purse was stolen out of the vehicle.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/Jim Daws – Vehicle stopped for vehicle tint violation. Driver fled in vehicle after handing Officer driver’s license. No pursuit due to juvenile in back seat. Warrants taken.

Dispute – S. Broad Street – In reference to 70-year-old male not coming inside the residence. Male was extremely intoxicated, TOT EMS

Traffic Stop – E. Spring St. @ Blaine St. – Vehicle stopped for an out third brake light. The driver was determined to have a suspended Georgia driver’s license. He was subsequently arrested.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St.- Named subject was stopped for a traffic infraction. A GCIC/NCIC inquiry revealed that he had an active warrant for probation violation with an original charge of dangerous drugs. He was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at Church’s Chicken. Vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. After investigation the driver was taken into custody for Defective equipment and Poss. of SCH II; Meth. The passenger was taken into custody for Poss. of SCH II; Meth. Both subjects were transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Traffic Stop – W. Spring St. @ Hwy 138 – Vehicle stopped due to the registered owner showing to have an active warrant for Failure To Appear in reference to traffic charges out of Cobb County. The registered owner was a passenger in the vehicle and was subsequently arrested.

Civil issue – Unisia Dr; Hitachi. In reference to a female’s boyfriend having taken her car while she was working. Contact was made with the male by WCSO who advised he was dropping the car off at the female’s brother’s house. Conflict was resolved, no police action was needed.

Traffic Stop – E Spring and 78 East – Named subject arrested for an outstanding warrant. Transported to WCSO with no incident.

Dispute – Blaine St. – The complainant wanted legal advice on what he could do to defend himself from another individual.

Entering Auto – King Street The complainant stated that there were no valuables taken. No damage to exterior of vehicle. report taken.

Other Law – North Broad Street – Call came in as an armed robbery. It was determined upon arrival that the clerk was just nervous due to a customer having a gun on their hip. No crime was committed. All ok.