MPD Reports: Assist in getting combative 84-year-old medical assistance; Welfare check on woman results in warrant pick up

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 15 – 22, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street and Highway 78 area. In reference to a W/M subject walking in hospital attire and socks. Contact was made just inside the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction. Turned over to WCSO.

Welfare Check – North Broad Street (Golden Pantry). In reference to the complainant concerned about a female on location. Contact was made with the woman, who advised she was ok. However, she had an active warrant out of WCSO. She was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Overlook Crest: In reference to helping move from the residence. Parties separated and situation mediated. Report made for documented purposes.

Suspicious Person – East Church Street (Chevron) in reference to a male panhandling outside of the business. Subject was gone when officers arrived.

EMS Assist – Mears Street in reference to a combative 84-year-old needing to be transported to the hospital. Subject was turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Davis Street in reference to two parties verbally disputing over wanting the other gone from the residence. Parties were advised of the civil eviction process.

Damaged Property – North Broad Street and Highland Avenue in reference to a pickup truck striking a parked vehicle and leaving the area.

Dispute – South Madison Avenue in reference to two parties verbally disputing over bills and living space. Both parties advised of civil remedies and the eviction process.

Mental Patient – Davis Street in reference to subject walking in and out of the roadway with a knife. Subject was turned over to his mother for mental evaluation.

Dispute – Knight Street in reference to a verbal dispute between two parties, who had two other males with him. Complainant just wanted to notify Law Enforcement of the incident.

Dispute – Cook Pl. In reference to a dispute over relationship issues and living arrangements. Parties were advised of remedies and separated.

Loud Music – E Church St in reference to loud music possibly coming from Davis St. Contact was made with subject who advised he would keep the music low.