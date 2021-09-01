MPD Reports: Church entered and ransacked; arrest for vehicle stolen from U-Haul; sexual assault

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 19 – 26, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the fianl part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Highland Terrace: in reference to a vehicle entered and items stolen. Report taken.

Sexual Assault – West Spring St. In reference to a fourteen (14) year old female alleging sexual assault while a patient at Ridgeview on 21AUG21. Report taken and CID notified.

Traffic Offense – East Marable St. A named subject was arrested for failure to appear of Fulton County.

Burglary Report – N. Broad St, St Alban’s Church: The church was entered and ransacked between Sunday and Today. CID/Crime Scene assisted with investigation.

Harassment -Magnolia Terrace Complainant reported that possibly her neighbor who resides at 29 Magnolia Terrace took photos of her daughter and possibly tied rope around the axle of her vehicle last week.

Stolen Vehicle – Frogs Pawn – UHAUL not returned. Entered into GCIC as stolen. Warrants to be taken for theft by conversion.

Domestic – W. Highland Ave – Dispute between 17-year-old daughter and mother. Daughter is diagnosed with bi-polar schizophrenia. Per a GCIC inquiry of the daughter it was revealed that she had an active warrant for Family Violence Criminal Trespass out of Rockdale County. The 17-year-old female was subsequently arrested after a hold was placed. She was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Other Law – Chestnut Ln In reference to a man wanting to speak to officer

Shoplifting – W Spring St – Beautyville. In reference to a woman on Sunday used a counterfeit $100 bill and purchased items fraudulently. The same female also stole nose rings valued approximately $18. Complainant did not have the bill on location will follow up at later date.

Child Custody – West Highland Avenue – In reference to child being with the grandparents and not wanting to go back home. DFCS was contacted and a report was filed with Lumpkin County.

Dispute – Bryant Rd: Complainant reported that a subject and another female named Mary were harassing her. She stated that they both possibly tried to kick her door in. Temporary protection order remedies were explained. Report taken.

Vehicle Inspection – Thompson Ridge Dr. A named subject requested to have his 2019 GMC van inspected. Investigation showed the vehicle to be stolen from U-Haul. Upon further investigation, probable cause was discovered to show that the named subject had paid $1800 for the vehicle. Warrant taken on him for receiving stolen property.

Traffic Stop – S Broad St at CVS. – Vehicle stopped for window tint. The driver was found not to have a valid license. Consent search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana (less than 1 gram) belonging to the passenger. The passenger elected to destroy the marijuana and was released. The driver was fingerprinted for Driving on a suspended license and released with a citation.

Traffic Stop – S. Madison and Davis Street. In reference to passenger fleeing on foot during a traffic stop. The car was stopped for having no tag light. The named subject was taken into custody shortly after he fled. He was arrested and turned over to his mother. Juvenile complaint form was completed.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St. @ Charlotte Rowell Blvd. – Vehicle stopped for out third brake light. During the course of the stop a marijuana pipe was found on the driver’s person after consent to search his person was given. A Subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle yielded approximately 1.13 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 2 grams of marijuana. The driver was arrested for Possession of a Schedule II Substance, Marijuana Possession under 1oz, Possession of drug related Objects, and defective equipment.

Traffic Offense – East Norris St & Lawrence St. In reference to a blue Hyundai Sonata stopped for several non-functioning lights. A consent search led to the arrest of a named subject for possession of Sched.II cocaine.

Warrant Attempt – Thompson Ridge Dr. A named subject on location with active felony warrant. He taken into custody. Macon Bibb Sheriff Office and Columbus PD notified due to having active warrants on the subject as well.